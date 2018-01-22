PHILADELPHIA — Giants fans likely will find themselves rooting for the Patriots rather than an NFC East rival to win Super Bowl LII. The Giants’ next coach, though, appears to be pulling for the hated Eagles.

As Vikings offensive coordinator and presumed Giants head coach Pat Shurmur walked through the tunnels of Lincoln Financial Field after Sunday’s 38-7 loss to the Eagles, he came across a familiar face in quarterback Nick Foles. The two shared an embrace.

“Good for you, man, happy for you,” Shurmur said with a big smile. “Now go win it.”

Shurmur has many links to the Eagles, although his next one likely will be as the head coach of the Giants. He spent 13 seasons with the organization as an assistant coach and was on the staff the last time the Eagles went to a Super Bowl. And he was the offensive coordinator when Foles was with the Eagles for his first tenure with the team.

“I’m not surprised,” Shurmur said after Foles threw for three touchdowns and 352 yards. “I’ve seen the best in Nick. I wasn’t here when there were some who were doubting [after Carson Wentz was injured], so it doesn’t surprise me one bit.”

Shurmur’s tutelage of Foles, in fact, is one of the reasons that the Giants were attracted to him. He has had a knack of bringing out the best in quarterbacks throughout his coaching career.

“I was with him when he threw 27 touchdowns and two interceptions [in 2013 for the Eagles], so I know he’s got it in him,” Shurmur said of Foles. “He did a great job today. There were a couple times today when he stood there with pressure all around him and made deep throws that became scores. Those are game-changers.”

As for Vikings quarterback Case Keenum, Shurmur said it was a matter of glaring mistakes, namely two first-half turnovers. Keenum finished with 271 passing yards and a touchdown but also had two interceptions.

Said Shurmur, “He was playing a typical Case Keenum game and then we just had a couple of bad plays that in a game like this become magnified.”