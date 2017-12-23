TODAY'S PAPER
Vikings vs. Packers

The Green Bay Packers host the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 16 NFC North showdown Saturday at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay Packers' Jason Spriggs holds his leg
Photo Credit: AP/Jeffrey Phelps

Green Bay Packers' Jason Spriggs holds his leg after being hurt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Minnesota Vikings' Trae Waynes breaks up a pass
Photo Credit: AP/Mike Roemer

Minnesota Vikings' Trae Waynes breaks up a pass intended for Green Bay Packers' Justin Vogel during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Minnesota Vikings' Jerick McKinnon runs during the first
Photo Credit: AP/Jeffrey Phelps

Minnesota Vikings' Jerick McKinnon runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Minnesota Vikings' Stefon Diggs catches a pass in
Photo Credit: AP/Jeffrey Phelps

Minnesota Vikings' Stefon Diggs catches a pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Josh Hawkins during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Fans sing the national anthem before an NFL
Photo Credit: AP/Jeffrey Phelps

Fans sing the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Minnesota Vikings' Stefon Diggs catches a touchdown pass
Photo Credit: AP/Mike Roemer

Minnesota Vikings' Stefon Diggs catches a touchdown pass in front of Green Bay Packers' Josh Hawkins during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Green Bay Packers' Josh Hawkins is called for
Photo Credit: AP/Jeffrey Phelps

Green Bay Packers' Josh Hawkins is called for pass interference on a pass to Minnesota Vikings' Stefon Diggs during the first half of an NFL football game Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

Steam rises from the head of Minnesota Vikings'
Photo Credit: AP/Jeffrey Phelps

Steam rises from the head of Minnesota Vikings' Linval Joseph during the first half of an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, in Green Bay, Wis.

