TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 23° Good Evening
Few Clouds 23° Good Evening
SportsFootball

NFL playoffs: Vikings vs. Saints

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints in a NFL playoff game on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A general view as it snows outside of
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Adam Bettcher

A general view as it snows outside of U.S. Bank Stadium before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints on January 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon (21) runs
Photo Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson

Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon (21) runs in for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL divisional football playoff game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

Minnesota Vikings fan Cody Stevens, of Duluth, Minnesota,
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Maturen

Minnesota Vikings fan Cody Stevens, of Duluth, Minnesota, poses outside of U.S. Bank Stadium before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints on January 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cheer towels reading
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stephen Maturen

Cheer towels reading "Bring it home" lay on seats before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints on January 14, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws
Photo Credit: AP / Charlie Neibergall

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws before an NFL divisional football playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

Rafael Bush #25 of the New Orleans Saints
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien

Rafael Bush #25 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 14, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Hannah Foslien

Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 14, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jarius Wright (17) is
Photo Credit: AP / Charlie Neibergall

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jarius Wright (17) is tackled by New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) after a catch during the first half of an NFL divisional football playoff game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws
Photo Credit: AP / Jeff Roberson

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL divisional football playoff game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon (21) celebrates
Photo Credit: AP / Charlie Neibergall

Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon (21) celebrates a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL divisional football playoff game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Nets center Jahlil Okafor shoots over Hawks center Atkinson praises Okafor’s play vs. Hawks
Wizards guard John Wall and Nets forward DeMarre Nets make late run, but fall to Wizards in OT
Shamorie Ponds, left, who shot 15-for-28 and scored Shorthanded St. John’s keeps No. 1 Villanova close in loss
The Dodgers' Adrian Gonzalez hits a solo home Source: Mets agree to deal with Adrian Gonzalez
The Eagles' Jake Elliott, right, kicks a field Elliott’s 53-yard FG before halftime is déjà vu
Pirates starting pitcher Gerrit Cole delivers against the Astros deal for Cole, opening Darvish door for Yanks