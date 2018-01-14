NFL playoffs: Vikings vs. Saints

The Minnesota Vikings host the New Orleans Saints in a NFL playoff game on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

A general view as it snows outside of U.S. Bank Stadium before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints on January 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Vikings running back Jerick McKinnon (21) runs in for a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of an NFL divisional football playoff game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

Minnesota Vikings fan Cody Stevens, of Duluth, Minnesota, poses outside of U.S. Bank Stadium before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints on January 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Cheer towels reading "Bring it home" lay on seats before the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints on January 14, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws before an NFL divisional football playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

Rafael Bush #25 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 14, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints warms up before the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the Minnesota Vikings on January 14, 2018 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jarius Wright (17) is tackled by New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) after a catch during the first half of an NFL divisional football playoff game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) throws against the Minnesota Vikings during the first half of an NFL divisional football playoff game in Minneapolis, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018.