    Football

    Monday Night Football: Vikings vs. Bears

    The Minnesota Vikings beat the Chicago Bears, 20-17, in a Week 5 Monday Night Football game on Oct. 9, 2017, at Soldier Field in Chicago.

    Stormtroopers line up on the field during halftime
    (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings)

    Stormtroopers line up on the field during halftime of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky runs to the
    (Credit: AP / Charles Rex Arbogast)

    Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky runs to the end zone for a two-point conversion play during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Benny Cunningham of the Chicago Bears runs the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jon Durr)

    Benny Cunningham of the Chicago Bears runs the football toward the endzone for a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Benny Cunningham and Pat O'Donnell of the Chicago
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jon Durr)

    Benny Cunningham and Pat O'Donnell of the Chicago Bears celebrate after Cunningham scored against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Benny Cunningham of the Chicago Bears celebrates with
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Benny Cunningham of the Chicago Bears celebrates with Josh Bellamy after scoring against the Minnesota Vikings in the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Nick Easton of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Nick Easton of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after the Vikings scored a touchdown in the third quarter of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith celebrates with
    (Credit: AP / Charles Rex Arbogast)

    Minnesota Vikings free safety Harrison Smith celebrates with teammates after intercepting a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Jordan Howard of the Chicago Bears carries the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jon Durr)

    Jordan Howard of the Chicago Bears carries the football past Everson Griffen of the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen strips the
    (Credit: AP / Charles Rex Arbogast)

    Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen strips the ball from Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Bryce Callahan of the Chicago Bears celebrates after
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jon Durr)

    Bryce Callahan of the Chicago Bears celebrates after breaking up a pass against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph celebrates a
    (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings)

    Minnesota Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph celebrates a touchdown with his teammates during the second half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Adrian Amos of the Chicago Bears celebrates with
    (Credit: Getty Images / Jon Durr)

    Adrian Amos of the Chicago Bears celebrates with Leonard Floyd after Floyd sacked quarterback Sam Bradford of the Minnesota Vikings for a safety in the first quarter of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller tackles Minnesota Vikings
    (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings)

    Chicago Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller tackles Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Leonard Floyd of the Chicago Bears sacks quarterback
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Leonard Floyd of the Chicago Bears sacks quarterback Sam Bradford of the Minnesota Vikings for a safety in the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Chicago Bears strong safety Adrian Amos and cornerback
    (Credit: AP / Charles Rex Arbogast)

    Chicago Bears strong safety Adrian Amos and cornerback Kyle Fuller breaks up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs during the first half of of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford throws a pass
    (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings)

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford throws a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Chicago Bears strong safety Adrian Amos and cornerback
    (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings)

    Chicago Bears strong safety Adrian Amos and cornerback Kyle Fuller break up a pass intended for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears looks
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky of the Chicago Bears looks to pass the football in the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Tramaine Brock of the Minnesota Vikings attempts to
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Tramaine Brock of the Minnesota Vikings attempts to tackle Tarik Cohen of the Chicago Bears in the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Zach Miller of the Chicago Bears carries the
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Zach Miller of the Chicago Bears carries the football in the first quarter of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford throws during the
    (Credit: AP / Charles Rex Arbogast)

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford throws during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Chicago Bears inside linebacker John Timu tackles Minnesota
    (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings)

    Chicago Bears inside linebacker John Timu tackles Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky looks for a
    (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings)

    Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky looks for a receiver during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes tackles Chicago Bears
    (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings)

    Minnesota Vikings cornerback Trae Waynes tackles Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Head coaches John Fox of the Chicago Bears
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Head coaches John Fox of the Chicago Bears and Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings talk prior to an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Quarterback Sam Bradford of the Minnesota Vikings warms
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    Quarterback Sam Bradford of the Minnesota Vikings warms up prior to an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford hands off the
    (Credit: AP / Darron Cummings)

    Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford hands off the ball to running back Latavius Murray during the first half of an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

    A Chicago Bears fan shows his support for
    (Credit: Getty Images / Joe Robbins)

    A Chicago Bears fan shows his support for the team prior to an NFL football game, Monday, Oct. 9, 2017.

