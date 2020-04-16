Broncos All-Pro linebacker Von Miller, who last week was named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team, has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the NFL Network.

Miller is the second known NFL player to test positive for the virus. Rams coach Sean McVay confirmed that center Brian Allen had tested positive for the virus about three weeks ago but is now “on the road to recovery.” The report said the 31-year-old Miller is resting at home, feels OK and is expected to speak about his situation on Friday.

The Broncos had no immediate comment.

Miller was the MVP in the Broncos’ win over the Panthers in Super Bowl 50. He has 106 sacks in 135 career games and has produced double-digit sacks in eight of his 10 NFL seasons. The No. 2 overall pick out of Texas A & M in 2011, Miller is a three-time, first-team All Pro and has been selected for the Pro Bowl every year except the 2013 season, when he was suspended six games for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Two former NFL players, Tom Dempsey and Orlando McDaniel, have died from COVID-19. Saints coach Sean Payton was the first member of the NFL community to publicly state he had contracted the virus, but he has since recovered.

The NFL has indicated is plans to proceed with the 2020 regular season as scheduled, but the league is also looking into alternatives if the coronavirus pandemic prevents a full season from being played. The league’s draft will go on as scheduled next Thursday through Saturday, but team facilities continue to be closed for training purposes, and there is no timetable for their reopening.