The first sign of a problem was a cough that wouldn’t go away.

“It all started with just a simple cough, and it got worse,” the Broncos All-Pro linebacker said Friday on NBC’s '3rd Hour of Today.' “I also have asthma. My girlfriend was telling me I wasn’t sounding normal and I should try my nebulizer, so I did.”

Miller said he waited a day, but the cough persisted. Two days later, he decided to be tested for COVID-19. On Thursday, he got the news.

“My doctor called me and said I had a positive result for COVID-19,” Miller said.

The 31-year-old Miller, a unanimous choice for the NFL’s All-Decade team announced last week, is now recovering at his home in Denver.

“I’ve really been taking it serious, staying at home of course,” he said. “I started in San Francisco training where I normally train. When San Francisco had the stay-at-home order, we made the decision to come back to Denver. I've been here in Denver for about four weeks now. Within that four weeks, I probably left the house four times. With all of those four times, I never got out of the car – just drive to pick up food and come back home.”

Miller is the second active NFL player to acknowledge testing positive for coronavirus. Rams center Brian Allen said Wednesday he tested positive. Saints coach Sean Payton tested positive last month and has since recovered.

“It’s crazy,” Miller told Mike Klis of 9News in Denver. “I have to be quarantined here at the house. There’s not really any medicine or anything like that. … Honestly, I’m still new to this. I’m not sure what’s going on, but I tell you what, I’m in good spirits. I’m still Von. I’m not feeling sick or hurting or anything like that.”

Miller said the NFL should proceed cautiously before resuming normal activities. All 32 training facilities are currently closed, and teams will begin voluntary virtual workouts with coaches beginning Monday.

“We shouldn't move too fast, just do whatever is safe,” he said during the '3rd Hour of Today.' “Whatever is safe, that would always be our first precaution, to do whatever is safe whatever we have to do to get things back to normal, that's what we should do.”