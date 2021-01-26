TODAY'S PAPER
33° Good Afternoon
CLOSINGS
SEARCH
33° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

Washington's King 1st Black female assistant position coach

Full-year coaching intern Jennifer King, right, works with

Full-year coaching intern Jennifer King, right, works with Washington Football Team running back J.D. McKissic (41) before the team's NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Landover, Md. Credit: AP

By The Associated Press By The Associated Pres
Print

Washington promoted Jennifer King to assistant running backs coach Tuesday, making her the first Black female assistant position coach in the NFL.

She is the second woman in league history to be an assistant position coach after Tampa Bay's assistant defensive line coach Lori Locust. King spent the 2020 season as a full-year coaching intern under Ron Rivera and worked with running backs coach Randy Jordan.

Rivera said King came to Washington eager for the opportunity and is deserving of the promotion.

"The sky is truly the limit for her," Rivera said. "She got the chance to experience not only the in-season work that goes into being a full-time coach in this league but also the countless hours that are spent preparing in the offseason, as well.

“She demonstrated all of the qualities that are needed to work full time on my staff. She is a hard worker, a great communicator and a quality person. Coach King is always eager to learn and has shown tremendous growth since starting here last season.”

King previously interned for Rivera with the Carolina Panthers and has also been an assistant at Dartmouth College and for the Arizona Hotshots of the Alliance of American Football.

“I am very pleased to have coach King back to assist me full time in the running backs room,” Jordan said. “She was extremely helpful last year in seeing the game from a different perspective, and she was a tremendous communicator in our room. I look forward to continuing to collaborate as we move forward in our program and as she moves forward in her coaching career.”

Washington's playoff game against the now- Super Bowl-bound Buccaneers was the first NFL playoff game to have a female coach on each sideline. Tampa Bay had two: Locust and assistant strength and conditioning coach Maral Javadifar, and coach Bruce Arians called women in coaching “the wave of the future.”

“This game, it's a tremendous game,” Rivera said. “It should be open to everybody in terms of opportunities to play, opportunities to coach or opportunities to lead the organization. I think that's an important message that the league is putting out there.”

 

Associated Press logo
By The Associated Press By The Associated Pres

New York Sports

Alex Rodriguez of the New York Yankees laughs First-time eligibles for Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2022
Filip Chytil during Rangers training camp at the Rangers' Chytil will miss 4-6 weeks with upper body injury
Trevor Bauer of the Cincinnati Reds pitches during Source: Mets still pursuing Trevor Bauer
Watch the Game Highlights from Brooklyn Nets vs. Highlights: Brooklyn Nets vs. Miami Heat
James Harden #13 and Kevin Durant #7 of Nets turn up defense, step on gas down stretch to beat Heat
New York Rangers' Filip Chytil (72) celebrates his Injured Chytil returns to NY for medical exam
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search