The game of the year in Long Island Class I football is set. The Freeport–Floyd matchup, of the top two ranked teams in New York State, is finally upon Long Island.

It’s a classic showdown of two undefeated teams from the neighboring counties of Nassau and Suffolk on a collision course to claim Long Island’s top prize.

Floyd and Freeport will meet for the Long Island Class I title at noon on Saturday at Hofstra. Both teams are 11-0 and average more than 40 points per game. And both play lights out defense.

Something will have to give on Saturday.

The social media banter has been passionate. The potential for this game has created a buzz since the opening kickoff of the 2018 season. Can the game live up to the hype? History says no.

Freeport coach Russ Cellan says historical data and records have nothing to do with this particular championship game. It’s all coffee house chatter, dumpster talk, just bulletin board fodder.

“It’s great that people remember those past wins and they do matter but it’s overplayed,” Cellan laughed. “The current players had nothing to do with our previous championship games with Floyd This is their opportunity to leave their mark.”

These storied programs have met four times in Class I of the LIC. Freeport has punished Floyd in all four meetings. The first in 2003 and the last in 2016.

Do the historical facts put any additional pressure on the Colonials?

“It’d be nice to beat them in one of these games,” Floyd coach Paul Longo, who’s led Floyd to five LIC titles, said. “We’ve had our successes in the LIC. We just seem to match up with them in years where they’ve been the better team. We’re looking forward to the game and we know Freeport is a great team very similar to ours.”

Freeport and Floyd have run roughshod over opponents all season. Floyd has trailed in only one game the entire season.

Freeport has been even better. The Red Devils have never trailed this season.

The stage is set.

Two powerhouse teams, long standing winning traditions, and enough offensive firepower to blow the other one off the field. Who sets the tone will be determined by a fairly simple formula — who can establish the line of scrimmage?

“The team that wins on first-down plays and takes care of the football will win the game,” Cellan said. “Both teams are fully loaded and outstanding on both sides of the ball. The Floyd strength is the defensive front and we need to figure a way to make the most of our first downs. Our strength is the running game. It’s really that simple.”

Neither Freeport nor Floyd is big on the passing game. Both can be efficient in the air but dictate the game pace with rhythm and flow on the ground.

“Our games have been out of whack early because of defensive plays, great special teams and an offense that always had excellent field position,” Cellan said. “We had to pull our starters early in every game this season.”

Freeport is led by a triumverate of talented halfbacks, including Justin Lescouflair, Ja'Juan Warren and Jayvian Allen. The high-scoring offense is led by Terrance Edmond, who has 1,274 all-purpose yards and 26 touchdowns.

Does it concern Cellan that his guys have not been tested late in games and therefore conditioning could come into question?

“I’m not worried about conditioning,” he said. “We run them more than enough.”

Longo faced the same dilemma this season, pulling starters in the first half of blowout games as neither team was pressed through the first 10 games.

Floyd broke rank last week when it struggled through a first half that showed some vulnerability. Hampered by mistakes and costly turnovers the Colonials found itself in uncharted waters — trailing.

Ward Melville (9-2) came out with more verve and smacked big, bad Floyd in the mouth and garnered a 10-0 lead late in the first half.

Floyd came back on touchdowns by Ronale Thomas, and a 35-yard touchdown pass from Mack Driver to Tyshawn Lopez. Diver added two TD runs and Nick Silva added one in the second half as Floyd won 34-17.

“That was uncharacteristic of us,” Longo said. “But it gave us the opportunity to see how our guys would react in an adverse situation and I like the way we responded. So out of a negative situation came a positive spin. Freeport has crushed everyone so it’s paramount to have a great start against them.”

Cellan’s response should his team fall behind. “We don’t know how our guys will react if we’re behind because we’ve never been tested but I’d like to think I know how we’d react.” he said. “We’re smart and talented enough to keep playing and not get off track. Floyd found out last week, how they would do. Until you’re there, it’s an unknown.”

Added Cellan, “We have no plans of being there.”