Sports

XFL suspends operations and future is uncertain

Matt McGloin of the NY Guardians passes during

Matt McGloin of the NY Guardians passes during the first half of an XFL game against the St. Louis Battlehawks at The Dome at America Center on February 23, 2020. Credit: Getty Images/Jeff Curry

By The Associated Press


The XFL has suspended operations and laid off its employees.

XFL workers were told of the layoffs during an in-house conference call Friday.

After canceling the remainder of its season last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, but promising to be back in 2021, the upstart league backed by WWE has left its future in doubt.

League executives said they expected to be back next year soon after canceling their games. The XFL has eight franchises and played five games out of a planned 10-game schedule. It drew decent TV ratings early on and had deals with ESPN and Fox.

But spring football is a difficult challenge, as the Alliance of American Football found out in 2019, not lasting a full season.



