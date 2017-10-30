This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Scattered Clouds 58° Good Afternoon
Scattered Clouds 58° Good Afternoon
SportsFootball

Bears TE Zach Miller had ‘urgent’ surgery after gruesome leg injury

Zach Miller #86 of the Chicago Bears is

Zach Miller #86 of the Chicago Bears is carted off the field after sustaining an injury during the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 29, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Chris Graythen

By The Associated Press
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears say tight end Zach Miller had “urgent” surgery to repair an artery in his left leg after suffering a gruesome injury in Sunday’s loss at New Orleans.

The team says the operation Sunday to repair a torn popliteal artery was successful. Miller remains at University Medical Center New Orleans.

Miller dislocated his knee when he landed in the end zone attempting to catch a 25-yard touchdown pass from Mitchell Trubisky. The injury, which was replayed several times on the scoreboard, forced the 33-year-old tight end to be carted off and taken to the hospital.

After a replay review, officials ruled the ball hit the ground when Miller bobbled it on his way down.

The injury is the latest in a long line for Miller, third on the team in catches (20) and second in yards receiving (236).

This one puts his career in jeopardy.

Miller also missed the final six games last season after playing well enough for Chicago in 2015 to receive a two-year contract from the Bears following that season.

But he has had trouble staying healthy since Jacksonville drafted him in 2009.

A shoulder injury limited Miller to four games in 2011. He did not appear in a game the next three seasons while battling calf and foot injuries.

By The Associated Press
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Giants corner Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (41) dances as the DRC, Casillas, Vereen want to stay with Giants
Knicks president Steve Mills talks to the  press Podcast: Knicks shows progress Mills wants with win over Cavs
Eli Manning of the Giants looks on from Eli Manning memorabilia trial rescheduled for March
The Cavaliers' Dwyane Wade fouls the Knicks' Tim Hardaway sparks Knicks to rout of Cavaliers
On a rainy, windy day at MetLife Stadium, Jets fall to Falcons in rainy Week 8 matchup
Chandler Catanzaro, second from right, of the New Jets squander another lead, fall to Falcons