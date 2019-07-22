Yankees are second most valuable sports franchise 

The Yankees are surging in the standings and also in value as a franchise.

Forbes released its 50 most valuable sports franchises in the world on Monday morning and the Yankees are second, valued at $4.6 billion.

The Cowboys are the world's most valuable sports franchise, according to Forbes, with a value of $5 billion. The NFL led the way with 26 teams in the top 50.

The Yankees are one of six local franchises to appear in the top 50.

The Yankees were 64-34 heading into Monday night's game in Minnesota against the Twins, which is the second-best record in baseball and best in the American League. According to Forbes, the Yankees moved up three spots in the rankings and increased in value by 15 percent since last year's rankings. Forbes cites increased attendance at Yankee Stadium and increased viewership on the YES Network as two of the reasons for the jump. The Yankees are likely to make the playoffs for the third straight season.

Seven baseball teams appear in the top 50. The Mets are the sixth most valuable MLB franchise, according to Forbes. In the overall rankings, the Mets in a tie for 38th place with the NFL's Carolina Panthers and NBA's Houston Rockets. All three franchises are valued at $2.3 billion.

The Knicks lead the nine NBA franchise in the top 50, valued at $4 billion, which is fifth overall. The Nets are the sixth most valuable NBA franchise and 37th in the top 50, valued at $2.35 billion.

The Giants are the third most valuable NFL franchise and tied for 10th overall with a value of $3.3 billion. The Jets are the eighth most valuable NFL franchise and 21st overall with a value of $2.85 billion.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Eight soccer franchises appeared in the top 50. Real Madrid (third, $4.24 billion), Barclona (fourth, $4.02 billion) and Manchester United (sixth, $3.81 billion), appeared in the top 10.

No NHL franchises appreared in the rankings.

Forbes said the cutoff to appear in the top 50 was $2.075 billion.