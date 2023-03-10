Friday's Transactions

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OFs Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran, RHPs Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, Zack Kelly, Bryan Mata, Wyatt Mills, Kaleb Ort, Ceddanne Rafaela, John Schreiber and Josh Winckowski, INFs Triston Casas, Bobby Dalbec, David Hamilton and Enmanuel Valdez, LHPs Chris Murphy and Brandon Walter and C Connor Wong on one-year contracts.

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Reese Olson and INF/OF Wenceel Perez to Toledo (IL). Reassigned RHPs Angel De Jesus and Brenan Hanifee and INF/OF Mario Feliciano to minor league camp.

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Isaiah Campbell to Arkansas (TL) and OF Jonatan Clase to Everett (PCL). Reassigned LHP Justus Shefield and OFs Jack Larsen and Robert Perez, Jr. to minor league camp.

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned OFs Alexander Canario and Brennan Davis to Iowa (IL), RHPs Ben Brown and Ryan Jensen and C Miguel Amaya to Tennessee (SL) and OF Kevin Alcantara to South Bend (ML). Assigned RHPs Danis Correa, Jordan Holloway and Ben Leeper and OF Pete Crow-Armstrong to minor league camp.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with INFs Yuli Gurriel and Jose Iglesias to minor league contracts.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned INFs Armando Alvarez and Tyler Fitzgerald, OFs Vaun Brown and Clint Coulter, RHPs Nick Duran and Trevor Hildenberger, C Ricardo Genoves and LHP Erik Miller to minor league camp. Optioned OF Heliot Ramos to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned OFs Yadiel Hernandez and Travis Blankenhorn to minor league camp. Optioned INF Jake Alu to Rochester (IL) and OF Jeremy De La Rosa to Harrisburg (EL).

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHP Buddy Dewaine and OF Jake Ford.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Gabriel Tapia.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Jackson Hickert.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released LB Damien Wilson.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Rich Bisaccia assistant head coach/special teams coordinator, Greg Williams passing game coordinator, Ryan Downard defensive backs coach, James Rebrovich pass rush specialist, Tim Lester senior analyst, Rob Grosso offensive quality control coach and Kyle Wilber special teams quality coach.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released OLB Leonard Floyd.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Butch Berry offensive line coach, Max McCaffrey offensive assistant, Vic Fangio defensive coordinator, Kenny Baker assistant defensive line coach, Kenny Baker defensive line coach, Steve Donatell defensive assistant, Renaldo Hill passing game coordinator/secondary and Joe Kasper safeties coach. Re-signed RB Salvon Ahmed.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released WR Adam Thielen and waived CB Cam Dantzler.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Announced the retirement of S Devin McCourty.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DB J.T. Gray to a three-year contract.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed DE Brandon Graham to a one-year contract.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed G Nick Leverett to a one-year contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released C Ben Jones. Signed LS Morgan Cox.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed T Drew Himmelman.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned G David Tendeck from Atlanta (ECHL) to Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Acquired D Kristians Rubins from Ottawa in exchange for future considerations.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Acquired LW Jonathan Dugan from New Jersey in exchange for D Zack Hayes.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned LW John Leonard to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled LW Jack Dugan from Utica (AHL). Acquired RW Jayce Hawryluk from Ottawa and assigned him to Utica.

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled F Wayne Simmons and LW Alex Steeves from Toronto (AHL).

AHL — Suspended Laval F Riley McKay for one game for accumulating his third game misconduct during a Mar. 10 game against Syracuse.

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed G Ryan Bednard to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

ONTARIO REIGN — Released F Jack Becker from an amateur tryout contract (ATO) and returned him to Idaho (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned LW Pavel Gogolev to Newfoundland (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Traded D Dylan Blujus to Belleville.

D.C. UNITED — Loaned D Gaoussou Samake and M Jeremy Garay to Loudoun United (USL Championship).

FC DALLAS — Loaned D Collin Smith to Birmingham (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed M Aidan Rocha.

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Signed F Oladayo Thomas to a one-year contract.

BONAVENTURE — Named Jim Crowley women's head basketball coach.