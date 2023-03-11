Friday's Transactions

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHPs Noah Denoyer and Seth Johnson to minor league camp. Reassigned LHP Cade Povich to minor league camp.

BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with OFs Wilyer Abreu and Jarren Duran, RHPs Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, Tanner Houck, Zack Kelly, Bryan Mata, Wyatt Mills, Kaleb Ort, Ceddanne Rafaela, John Schreiber and Josh Winckowski, INFs Triston Casas, Bobby Dalbec, David Hamilton and Enmanuel Valdez, LHPs Chris Murphy and Brandon Walter and C Connor Wong on one-year contracts.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Optioned RHP Nicholas Padilla to Charlotte (IL).

CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Optioned C Bo Naylor to Columbus (IL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Reese Olson and SS Wenceel Perez to Toledo (IL).

Sign up for our daily sports newsletter Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned RHPs Alec Marsh and Jonathan Bowlan and OF Diego Hernandez to Northwest Arkansas (TL).

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned RHP Reese Olson and INF/OF Wenceel Perez to Toledo (IL). Reassigned RHPs Angel De Jesus and Brenan Hanifee and INF/OF Mario Feliciano to minor league camp.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHP Adrian Martinez to Las Vegas (PCL).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Optioned RHP Isaiah Campbell to Arkansas (TL) and OF Jonatan Clase to Everett (NWL). Reassigned LHP Justus Sheffield and OFs Jack Larsen and Robert Perez, Jr. to minor league camp.

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned INF Blaze Alexander and OF Jorge Barrosa to Reno (PCL). Reassigned RHPs Austin Adams, Austin Brice and Michel Otanez, C Juan Centeno and LHP Sam Clay to minor league camp.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHPs Seth Elledge, Roddery Munoz and Darius Vines to Gwinnett (IL).

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned OFs Alexander Canario and Brennan Davis to Iowa (IL), RHPs Ben Brown and Ryan Jensen and C Miguel Amaya to Tennessee (SL) and OF Kevin Alcantara to South Bend (ML). Assigned RHPs Danis Correa, Jordan Holloway and Ben Leeper and OF Pete Crow-Armstrong to minor league camp.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with INFs Yuli Gurriel and Jose Iglesias to minor league contracts.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Tom Cosgrove, RHPs Michel Baez, Angel Felipe and Pedro Avila to El Paso (PCL).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reassigned INFs Armando Alvarez and Tyler Fitzgerald, OFs Vaun Brown and Clint Coulter, RHPs Nick Duran and Trevor Hildenberger, C Ricardo Genoves and LHP Erik Miller to minor league camp. Optioned OF Heliot Ramos to Sacramento (PCL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned OFs Yadiel Hernandez and Travis Blankenhorn to minor league camp. Optioned INF Jake Alu to Rochester (IL) and OF Jeremy De La Rosa to Harrisburg (EL).

FREDERICK ATLANTIC LEAGUE BASEBALL CLUB — Signed RHPs Edgar Garcia and Andrew Johnston.

EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed RHP Buddy Dewaine and OF Jake Ford.

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Gabriel Tapia.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Signed RHP Jackson Hickert.

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed WR Greg Dortch. Released LB Markus Golden.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released LB Damien Wilson.

CHICAGO BEARS — Tendered exclusive-rights contracts to DB Josh Blackwell and DL Andrew Brown. Traded the 2023 No. 1 draft pick to Carolina in exchange for 2023 No. 9 and No. 61 draft pick, 2024 first-round pick, 2025 second-round pick and WR D.J. Moore.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released G Graham Glasgow.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Named Rich Bisaccia assistant head coach/special teams coordinator, Greg Williams passing game coordinator, Ryan Downard defensive backs coach, James Rebrovich pass rush specialist, Tim Lester senior analyst, Rob Grosso offensive quality control coach and Kyle Wilber special teams quality coach.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed OL Brandon Parker.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Released OLB Leonard Floyd, WRs Jaquirii Roberson, J.J. Koski and Jerreth Sterns, TEs Roger Carter amd Jared Pinkney, DB T.J. Carter and DE Brayden Thomas.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Named Butch Berry offensive line coach, Max McCaffrey offensive assistant, Vic Fangio defensive coordinator, Kenny Baker assistant defensive line coach, Kenny Baker defensive line coach, Steve Donatell defensive assistant, Renaldo Hill passing game coordinator/secondary and Joe Kasper safeties coach. Re-signed RB Salvon Ahmed.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released WR Adam Thielen and waived CB Cam Dantzler.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Announced the retirement of S Devin McCourty. Released P Jake Bailey.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DB J.T. Gray to a three-year contract.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived WR Rodney Adams and DB Zane Lewis.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed DE Brandon Graham to a one-year contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived CB Carlins Platel. Released CB William Jackson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed G Nick Leverett to a one-year contract extension.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Released C Ben Jones. Signed LS Morgan Cox.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed T Drew Himmelman.

ARIZONA COYOTES — Reassigned G David Tendeck from Atlanta (ECHL) to Tucson (AHL).

CALGARY FLAMES — Acquired D Kristians Rubins from Ottawa in exchange for future considerations.

CAROLINA HURRICANES — Acquired LW Jonathan Dugan from New Jersey in exchange for D Zack Hayes.

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled G Danil Tarasov from Cleveland (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Austin Czarnik from Grand Rapids (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Returned LW John Leonard to Milwaukee (AHL).

NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Recalled LW Jack Dugan from Utica (AHL). Acquired RW Jayce Hawryluk from Ottawa and assigned him to Utica.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Assigned F Maxim Cajkovic from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled F Wayne Simmons and LW Alex Steeves from Toronto (AHL).

AHL — Suspended Laval F Riley McKay for one game for accumulating his third game misconduct during a Mar. 10 game against Syracuse.

BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed G Ryan Bednard to a professional tryout contract (PTO).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Assigned F Xavier Cormier to Florida (ECHL). Returned F Oliver Chau to Florida.

ONTARIO REIGN — Released F Jack Becker from an amateur tryout contract (ATO) and returned him to Idaho (ECHL).

TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned LW Pavel Gogolev to Newfoundland (ECHL).

UTICA COMETS — Traded D Dylan Blujus to Belleville.

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Signed F Matt Jennings. Activated G Leif Hertz from reserve. Placed D Ivan Chukarov on reserve.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Acquired D Eric Williams from Norfolk. Activated F Justin Young from reserve. Placed D Eric Williams on reserve.

ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Activated G Alex Sakellaropoulos from reserve.

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Stefan LeBlanc from injured reserve. Placed D Nolan Kneen and F Kobe Roth on reserve. Traded D Xavier Pouliot to Wichita.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Placed F Stefano Giliati on injured reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired G Matt Brayfield as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Placed D Patrick Kudla on injured reserve.

INDY FUEL — Signed G Jeremie Forget and placed him on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Placed F alec Broetzman on injured reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Activated D Collin Saccoman from reserve. Placed G Hunter Vorva on reserve.

KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Lifted F Shaw Boomer from suspension and traded him to Wheeling.

MAINE MARINERS — Signed D Owen Norton and placed him on reserve. Activated F Austin Albrecht from reserve. Placed F Cameron Askew on reserve.

NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released F Nathan Noel. Activated F Jordan Escott from injured reseve. Activated D Adam Holwell from reserve. Placed D Taylor Egan on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed G Andrew Kormos.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated Fs Braydon Guy and Eric Esposito from reserve. Placed F Matthew Barnaby and G Jimmy Poreda on reserve. Placed F Branden Makara on injured reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Acquired D Jason Horvath from Trois-Rivieres.

READING ROYALS — Activated D Tyler Heidt from reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Carter Allen and F Ian Mackey from reserve. Placed Fs Alexandre fortin and Tarek Baker on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed F Kolten Olynek.

TULSA OILERS — Activated D Mike McKee from reserve. Placed D Kylor Wall on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Activated F Johnny Walker from injured reserve. Activated D Victor Bartley from reserve.

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Ross Lrieger. Traded F Luke Santerno to Kansas City.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Released F Jake Pappalardo and D Conor Breen. Activated Fs Nolan Vesey and Quinn Ryan from injured reserve. Activated D jared Brandt from reserve. Placed D Noah Delmas on reserve.

D.C. UNITED — Loaned D Gaoussou Samake and M Jeremy Garay to Loudoun United (USL Championship).

FC DALLAS — Loaned D Collin Smith to Birmingham (USL Championship) for the remainder of the season.

LOUDOUN UNITED FC — Signed M Aidan Rocha.

NEW YORK RED BULLS II — Signed F Oladayo Thomas to a one-year contract.

GEORGIA TECH — Fired head men's basketball coach Josh Pastner.

MISSOURI — Extended the contract of head men's basketball coach Dennis Gates through the 2028-29 season.

ST. BONAVENTURE — Named Jim Crowley head women's basketball coach.

ST. JOHN'S — Fired head men's basketball coach Mike Anderson.

SOUTH FLORIDA — Fired head men's basketball coach Brian Gregory.