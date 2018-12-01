TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Evening
40° Good Evening
Sports

SEC championship: Alabama vs. Georgia

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

Alabama plays Georgia in the SEC championship game in Atlanta, Georgia on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018.

Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up before the 2018 SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta.

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

Head coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the 2018 SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta.

Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

Tua Tagovailoa #13 of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the 2018 SEC Championship Game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta.

New Orleans Saints running backs Mark Ingram and
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin C. Cox

New Orleans Saints running backs Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara react before the 2018 SEC Championship Game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta.

Tyler Simmons #87 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms
Photo Credit: Getty Images/Scott Cunningham

Tyler Simmons #87 of the Georgia Bulldogs warms up before the 2018 SEC Championship Game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta.

Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) breaks up
Photo Credit: AP/John Amis

Georgia defensive back Eric Stokes (27) breaks up a catch in the end zone intended for Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III (11) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta.

Georgia wide receiver Terry Godwin (5) leaps over
Photo Credit: AP/John Bazemore

Georgia wide receiver Terry Godwin (5) leaps over Alabama defensive back Saivion Smith (4) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta.

Georgia wide receiver Terry Godwin (5) runs against
Photo Credit: AP/John Bazemore

Georgia wide receiver Terry Godwin (5) runs against Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses (32) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Atlanta.

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Jets LB Avery Williamson talks to media during Jets' Williamson dancing to a Nashville beat
Kevin Knox #20 of the New York Knicks Fizdale won't send Knox or Robinson down
Seattle Mariners' Robinson Cano runs to the dugout Will Cano gamble pay off?
Eli Manning, talking with coach Pat Shurmur here, Giants expect to play hard until the end
Kerry Collins threw as many touchdown passes as Kerry Collins to be inducted into College Hall of Fame
New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz looks Trotz' memory of Coliseum games: Really physical