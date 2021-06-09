ACES

Jonathan Ansbacher, Baiting Hollow GC, No. 3 150 yards, 7-iron

John DiVietri, Eisenhower Blue, No. 8 115 yards, pitching wedge

Kyle Easop, Sunken Meadow Red, No. 3 128 yards, 7-iron

John Lehrer, Engineers CC, No. 14 114 yards, gap wedge

Neil Levin, Crab Meadow GC, No. 13 188 yards, 4-iron

Connor Linden, Hamlet CC, NO. 4 153 yards, 9-iron

Joseph Markowski, Greens at Half Hollow, No. 14 127 yards, 7-iron

Richard Rozycki, Brentwood CC, No. 5, 133 yards, 8-iron

Rob Wien, Greens at Half Hollow, No. 10 168 yards, 4-iron

Aces and other golf news can be sent to jeff.williams@newsday.com. Aces can also be sent to sportsdesk@newsday.com