AUGUSTA, Ga. — Augusta National Golf Club will play host to a women’s amateur championship the week before the Masters, beginning next year, the new Masters and club chairman Fred Ridley announced Wednesday.

The event will be an extension of Masters week and will conclude on Saturday before the major championship begins. The public, which clamors for tickets to get on the scenic grounds, will be invited to attend, and the tournament will be televised, although that has not been determined.

It reflects a dramatic change in tone for the club that was roiled in controversy and targeted for a protest 15 years ago over its since-abandoned policy of excluding women members.

“Our country has a history of institutions that evolve over time and become more inclusive,” said Condoleezza Rice, former Secretary of State and current Augusta member, who was among the green jacket-clad members in attendance for Ridley’s first “State of the Masters” news conference since succeeding Billy Payne.

“This is great for golf, and great for Augusta,” Rice said. “I’m really proud of what the chairman has done.”

The 54-hole tournament will include an international field of 72 golfers. The first two rounds will be held at the Champions Retreat Golf Club in Augusta and the final round will be held at Augusta National.