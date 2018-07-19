TODAY'S PAPER
British Open 2018

Scenes from the 147th British Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club in Carnoustie, Scotland.

Patrick Reed of the US chips from the
Photo Credit: GERRY PENNY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock / GERRY PENNY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Patrick Reed of the US chips from the rough on the first day of the British Open Golf Championship at Carnoustie on July 19, 2018.

A US supporting spectator watches the first round
Photo Credit: AP / Jon Super

A US supporting spectator watches the first round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Thursday July 19, 2018.

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts after
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Francois Nel

Tiger Woods of the United States reacts after playing his shot from the first tee during the first round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 19, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland.

Haraldur Magnus of Iceland reacts to a putt
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Redington

Haraldur Magnus of Iceland reacts to a putt on the 18th tee during the first round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 19, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland.

A course marshall uses a rangefinder to view
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stuart Franklin

A course marshall uses a rangefinder to view play during the first round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 19, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland.

Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Harry How

Dustin Johnson of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 19, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland.

Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium looks down the second
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Sam Greenwood

Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium looks down the second hole during the first round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 19, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland.

Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium plays a shot from
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Sam Greenwood

Nicolas Colsaerts of Belgium plays a shot from a bunker on the second hole during the first round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 19, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland.

Dylan Frittelli of South Africa plays his shot
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Sam Greenwood

Dylan Frittelli of South Africa plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 19, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland.

Rickie Fowler of the United States hits his
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Redington

Rickie Fowler of the United States hits his second shot on the 16th hole during the first round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 19, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland.

Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain plays his shot
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stuart Franklin

Rafa Cabrera Bello of Spain plays his shot from the sixth tee during the first round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 19, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland.

Danny Willett of England plays his shot from
Photo Credit: Getty Images / Stuart Franklin

Danny Willett of England plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 147th Open Championship at Carnoustie Golf Club on July 19, 2018 in Carnoustie, Scotland.

