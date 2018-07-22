Photos from the final round of the British Open in Carnoustie, Scotland on July 22, 2018.

Francesco Molinari of Italy kisses the trophy after winning the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.

Francesco Molinari of Italy celebrates after putting a birdie on the 18th green after the final round for the 147th British Open Golf championships in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.

Xander Schauffele of the US after playing a shot on the 17th fairway during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.

Tiger Woods of the US plays a shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.

Kevin Kisner of the US watches his shot off the 3rd tee during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.

Jordan Spieth of the US plays out of a bunker during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.

Jordan Spieth of the US watches his shot on the 2nd fairway during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.

Francesco Molinari of Italy after putting on the 10th green during the final round for the 147th British Open Golf championships in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.

Xander Schauffele of the US plays out of a bunker on the 5th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.

Tiger Woods of the US lines up a putt on the 4th green during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.

Yusaku Miyazato of Japan plays a ball on the 9th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa plays off the 3rd tee during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.

Justin Rose of England greets fans as he walks to the 2nd tee during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.

Haotong Li of China gestures after his shot off the 3rd tee during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.

Jordan Spieth of the US plays a shot on the 3rd hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.

Rickie Fowler of the US walks to the 2nd tee during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.

Jordan Spieth of the US plays out of the rough on the 6th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.

Tiger Woods of the US watches his shot on the 10th hole during the final round for the 147th British Open Golf championships in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.

Francesco Molinari of Italy lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.

Tiger Woods of the US plays out of a bunker on the 8th hole during the final round of the British Open Golf Championship in Carnoustie, Scotland, Sunday.