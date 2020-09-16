Brittany Ferrante, a 23-year-old teaching pro at the Village Club of Sands Point, teed off on Monday morning at 6:20. With headlights shining on the 18th green she finished at 7:20 at night, weary but happy about playing exactly 200 holes in a day.

And it was all for charity, with club members pledging money for each hole she completed.

"Here at the Village Club we have a Babes Against Cancer committee and each year we do a big event, but we couldn’t because of COVID this year so I was asked to do the marathon," Ferrante said. "I’m still adding it up but as of Tuesday night I was over $42,000."

She played 11 complete rounds of golf and two more holes, shooting 72 as her lowest score and 79 as her highest. She carded 30 birdies and an eagle and totaled 836 strokes. She was averaging four minutes per hole.

"There were 30-50 people around some greens," Ferrante said. "The 18th fairway was lined with carts. It was really special . . . And I played the best golf of my life, too."

Ferrrante, of Huntington, is a 2018 University of Hartford graduate who played on the Division I golf team. But she realized that trying to play professional tour golf wasn’t in her future.

"I played decently. But golf is 90% mental and I really struggled with that," she said. "I knew I was a decent player but I wasn’t tour good."

But what she felt she was good at was teaching kids how to play. She learned the game in the First Tee Program at Eisenhower Park.

"I want to be a teaching professional," Ferrante said. "I’m in charge of the junior program at the Village Club. I have 150 kids enrolled in my fall classes, which is the most we ever had. Just seeing a kid smile after making contact with the ball, it’s more rewarding to me than busting my butt trying to play."

She had to bust a gut to play 200 holes on Monday, but in the end it was worth every stroke.

"This past Monday I fell in love with the game again’" Ferrante said. "I was having fun playing again."