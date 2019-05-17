TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Evening
SEARCH
65° Good Evening
SportsGolf

PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka sets 36-hole major tournament record en route to big lead

He finished at at 12-under 128, breaking the mark of 130 set at the Masters by Jordan Spieth, the U.S. Open by Martin Kaymer, the British Open by Nick Faldo and Brandt Snedeker, and the PGA Championship by Gary Woodland.

Brooks Koepka reacts after he sinks his second

Brooks Koepka reacts after he sinks his second putt on the 4th green during the second round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Bethpage Black on Friday. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By The Associated Press
Print

Brooks Koepka has a big lead at the PGA Championship and another entry in the major championship record book.

Koepka birdied three of his last four holes for a 5-under 65 to shatter the 36-hole record in all four majors. He was at 12-under 128, breaking the mark of 130 set at the Masters by Jordan Spieth, the U.S. Open by Martin Kaymer, the British Open by Nick Faldo and Brandt Snedeker, and the PGA Championship by Gary Woodland.

Still to be determined was the size of his lead, which most likely would be another PGA Championship record.

Tiger Woods witnessed it all, but that's all Woods will see at Bethpage Black. He shot a 73 and will miss the cut. It's the first time Woods has missed the cut at a major in the same year he won a major since 2006.

By The Associated Press

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Nationals starter Kyle McGowin watches a pitch against LI native McGowin gets another shot with Nationals
Shamorie Ponds handles the ball against Marquette during Ponds enters NBA Draft process with high hopes this time
New York Knicks team president Steve Mills speaks Mills: We'll get a good player with the third pick
The 1969 Mets' pitching staff included, from left, Seaver had lots of talented arms around him on '69 Mets
Carlos Gomez in the fifth inning for the Gomez returns to Mets lineup after more than a decade
Former Columbus Blue Jackets president of hockey operations John Davidson named new Rangers president
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search