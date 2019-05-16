TODAY'S PAPER
Brooks Koepka shoots 63 in the first round of the PGA Championship

The reigning champion set the course record at Bethpage Black and is the leader among the early starters.

Brooks Koepka lines up a putt on the fifth green during the first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Thursday. Photo Credit: AP/Julio Cortez

By The Associated Press
Brooks Koepka is the first player to shoot 63 in consecutive years at major championships.

Koepka’s defense of his PGA Championship got off to a record start when he holed a 35-foot birdie putt on the ninth hole for a 7-under 63 to set the course record at Bethpage Black on Thursday.

It was the 17th round of 63 at the PGA Championship, and Koepka became the first player to do it twice. He also had a 63 last year at Bellerive on his way to winning the Wanamaker Trophy.

Vijay Singh and Greg Norman are the only other players with two rounds of 63 at majors. Singh first did it at Inverness in the 1993 PGA Championship, and again at Olympia Fields in the 2003 U.S. Open. Norman did it at the 1986 British Open when he won at Turnberry, and in the opening round of the 1996 Masters.

Koepka had a four-shot lead among the early starters at Bethpage.

