Masters favorite Bryson DeChambeau has had a "dizzying" experience this week at Augusta National Golf Club in the most literal sense. Not only has his play been up-and-down through three rounds, but so has his health.

Starting Thursday night, DeChambeau began feeling dizzy and a little sick to his stomach, and the condition persisted all day Friday and into Saturday morning, when he finished his second round with bogeys at the 17th and 18th holes to barely make the cut at par 144. His second round 2-over-par 74 included seven birdies along with six bogeys and a triple-bogey 7 on the short par-4 third hole, but he bounced back with a 3-under 69 in the third round.

"As I kept going through the round [Friday] started getting a little dizzy," he said. "I don’t know what was going on, a little something weird.

"So, I got checked for COVID [Friday] night and was fine, nothing. I don’t know what it is or what happened, but these past couple days, I’ve felt really, really odd and just not a hundred percent. I just feel kind of dull and numb out there, just not fully aware of everything, and I’m making some silly, silly mistakes for sure.

"It’s not respiratory. It’s more of just being very dizzy, and I’ve got a pain in my stomach. Just some weird stuff going on."

Thanks to soft scoring conditions, the cut at par was the lowest in Masters history. The top 50 and ties made it, trimming the 92-man field to 60 players for the final round, including two-time former champion Bernhard Langer, who at 63 became the oldest player in history to make the cut. He was at 3-under through 36 holes before dropping back to 2-under through 54 holes with a third-round 73.

Current PGA champion Collin Morikawa also made the cut on the number along with past Masters champions Jordan Spieth, Zach Johnson and Charl Schwartzel. Previous major champions Henrik Stenson, Gary Woodland and Graeme McDowell all missed the cut along with U.S. Open runner-up Matthew Wolff.

Tiger hangs in

After getting off to a hot start in defense of his 2019 Masters title with an opening 4-under 68, Tiger Woods leveled off, completing his second round at 1-under 71 for a 5-under 139 36-hole total that was four strokes back of the leaders. He had a par 72 in the third round to remain at 5-under through 54 holes, 11 strokes behind leader Dustin Johnson.

Woods finished the final eight holes of his second round early Saturday with seven pars and just one birdie at the par-5 15th hole in perfect scoring conditions and came away disappointed. "I certainly thought I could have got maybe a couple more out of it, but I didn’t," he said.

Describing the effect on his back of playing 26 holes in one day, Woods said. "I’m going to be a little bit sore, which I definitely am . . . I can walk all day. The hard part is bending and twisting. That’s been the challenge with my back issues."

Struggling Spieth has nice moment

Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, has been struggling with his game the past two years, but he enjoyed a nice moment when he made a 15-foot, par-saving putt at the 18th hole to close out a 2-under 70 in the second round early Saturday to make the 36-hole cut on the number at par.

"Certainly, that’s a putt where, statistically, you’re at one out of three at best, but I knew what it was going to do," he said. "It was just a matter of matching line and speed. So, it was fun. It was a cool putt to hit. Sometimes, it’s more nerve-wracking trying to make the cut than it is trying to win a tournament just because you know your game’s not necessarily at its best."

A third-round 73 left Spieth at 1-over through 54 holes.