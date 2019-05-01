TODAY'S PAPER
49° Good Evening
SEARCH
49° Good Evening
SportsGolf

LI club pros Danny Balin, Jason Caron qualify for PGA Championship at Bethpage Black

The top 20 finishers at the the PGA Professional Championship all qualified to play among the top tour pros in the season's second major championship.

PGA pro Danny Balin, then of the Westchester

PGA pro Danny Balin, then of the Westchester Country Club, lines up his putt on 16 during the second round of the New York State Open golf tournament at Bethpage Black on July 18, 2018. Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Print

Long Island club pros Danny Balin and Jason Caron qualified for the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black May 16-19 with their finishes at the PGA Professional Championship Wednesday in Bluffton, S.C.

Balin, who in January became head pro at Fresh Meadow Country Club in Lake Success, was runner-up to Alex Beach, who took Balin’s place as assistant pro at Westchester Country Club. Beach won the event that is often called the club pros championship, with a four-round total of 10 under par. That gave him a two-stroke margin.

The top 20 finishers at the Belfair course all qualified to play among the top tour pros in the season’s second major championship.

Caron, a former PGA Tour and Nationwide Tour golfer who is head pro at Mill River Club in Oyster Bay, tied for fourth at 2 under. His previous wins include the 2017 PGA Stroke Play Championship and 2012 Connecticut Open. Caron’s wife Liz, the teaching pro at Mill River, played in the 2015 Women’s PGA Championship at Westchester CC.

For Balin, a former PGA Tour Latin America member, it will be his sixth trip to the PGA Championship. He returns to the Black Course, on which he won the 2012 and 2013 New York State Opens. At Fresh Meadow, he succeeded Matt Dobyns, who left to be head pro at the Meadow Brook Club in Jericho.

Dobyns, a two-time national club pro champion and two-time Long Island Open winner, double-bogeyed the 17th hole Wednesday and fell into a six-way playoff for the final two Bethpage berths. He extended the playoff on the second extra hole with a 15-foot birdie putt after an approach from high rough, between two trees. But he lost on the third extra hole to Tyler Hall of Upper Montclair CC in New Jersey.

Newsday columnist Mark Herrmann.

Since 1983, Mark Herrmann has covered Brookhaven, Southampton and East Hampton on the news side, and high schools, the Islanders, the Mets and golf for Newsday sports. His assignments have included the Olympics, March Madness, the Triple Crown, Stanley Cup, Super Bowl and World Series.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jacob deGrom of the Mets looks on from DeGrom regains sharpness, but gets no support in loss
Carolina Hurricanes' Patrick Brown (36) takes a stick Isles' season on brink after Game 3 loss to Hurricanes
The Hurricanes' Teuvo Teravainen, right, scores against Islanders Robin Lehner can't save Islanders in Game 3
DJ LeMahieu of the Yankees swings at a Knee sore, but LeMahieu thinks he's a go Friday
Jeurys Familia #27 of the New York Mets Lennon: Familia situation another Mets head-scratcher
Fans at Offside Tavern react to action as Tavern in Manhattan is go-to place for Isles fans