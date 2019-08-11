TODAY'S PAPER
77° Good Evening
SEARCH
77° Good Evening
SportsGolf

Notoriously slow Bryson DeChambeau and slow-play critic Brooks Koepka talk about the problem in private

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Print

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka, respectively the lightning rod for the PGA Tour’s slow play issue and the most outspoken critic of the sport’s current pace, both got to state their cases Sunday — privately, to each other.

Their impromptu discussion before the final round of the Northern Trust seemed fine to both men afterward. Whether it will lead to any progress on pace of play remains to be seen, but it sure was unusual for golf.

“Everyone out here is probably a little bit more afraid of confrontation than in other sports,” said Koepka, whose four major titles include the 2018 U.S. Open at Shinnecock Hills and 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black. “Sometimes it helps and you figure out what the root of the problem is, and start working on it.”

DeChambeau, who initiated the meeting on the driving range, said, “It was awesome. It was actually fantastic.” Referring to the fact that Koepka agreed to engage in the give-and-take, he said, "I appreciate what Brooks did. I have high respect for him because he did that.”

Debate about slow play boiled over this weekend when a video of DeChambeau taking more than two minutes to line up a putt on Friday — making his playing partners wait — went viral on social media. He was widely criticized and used as an example of one of the sport’s greatest problems. DeChambeau made a lengthy, emotional defense before reporters on Saturday and decided to go directly at Koepka Sunday.

Koepka chose not to go into detail about the conversation, but pointed out that he has only once mentioned DeChambeau in his public statements on the issue. The reigning PGA champion did not back down from his contention that slow play should be penalized. “It’s in the rule book,” he said. “It’s just like hitting it in the water. I have to take a penalty stroke.”

DeChambeau insisted that his reputation is unfounded, adding that his agent timed all of his shots Sunday and that he averaged 30 seconds on the tee and in the fairway. “If it is my issue and I take too long a time,” he said, “absolutely penalize me.”

Newsday columnist Mark Herrmann.

Since 1983, Mark Herrmann has covered Brookhaven, Southampton and East Hampton on the news side, and high schools, the Islanders, the Mets and golf for Newsday sports. His assignments have included the Olympics, March Madness, the Triple Crown, Stanley Cup, Super Bowl and World Series.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson makes a catch during Jets cornerback Johnson injures hamstring
Jets' Chandler Catanzaro attempts an extra point with Jets kicker Catanzaro retires; Bertolet signed
Giants defensive back Jake Carlock answers questions from Babylon's Jake Carlock gives his TD ball to his dad
Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom can't come up with Ex-Met Cabrera helps Nationals end Mets' streak
Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka delivers against the Tanaka stellar as Yankees shut out Blue Jays
Robin Lehner of the New York Islanders poses Ex-Isle Lehner is a Ranger on his Masterton Trophy
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search