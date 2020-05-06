Nassau County will begin renting single rider golf carts on the Blue and White Courses at Eisenhower Park starting on Monday.

The carts can be rented to any player and are not restricted to the handicapped or senior citizens. Nassau’s decision applies only to the courses it owns as municipalities are free from many restrictions of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Executive Order 202.6, which sets out guidance for businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Any golfer, any age, single-ride user and they will be cleaned and disinfected after each round,” said Michael Fricchione, Nassau County deputy communications director.

Reservations at Nassau courses can be made online, but payment by credit card is made at the Eisenhower ticket office, at which time a cart can be requested and paid for by credit card.

“I think it’s a good sign as hospitalization numbers continue to decline,” Fricchione said. “Nassau County has had its 21st day of declining hospitalizations, we are now under a 1,000 COVID related hospitalizations [on rolling daily average] for the first time since the pandemic started. We were up to 2,500 about three weeks ago, so I think it’s a sign we can start loosening up restrictions.”

On Monday Suffolk County, through spokesman Derek Poppe, said it was working on a plan to allow single rider carts on its courses. Poppe also said the county was working on a regional plan with towns and villages.

The Town of North Hempstead will open its championship course at Harbor Links in Port Washington on Monday, according to Gordon Tepper, the town’s director of communications. It will be walking only. The executive course will open May 16. Reservations must be made online, by credit card only.