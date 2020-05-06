Single rider carts to be available at Nassau, Suffolk golf courses

Suffolk and Nassau will begin renting single rider golf carts at county-owned courses, according to their spokesmen, as restrictions are being eased during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Suffolk will rent carts to those aged 65 and over, and to disabled players of all ages, beginning Saturday at its four courses — West Sayville, Bergen Point, Timber Point and Indian Island.

Nassau will rent carts on the Blue and White courses at Eisenhower Park to all players beginning Monday.

“We are not going to require documentation [for being handicapped], but we will ask and you will have to say that your disability prevents you from [walking] the course,” Suffolk County director of communications Derek Poppe said.

“Any golfer, any age, single-ride user and they will be cleaned and disinfected after each round,” said Michael Fricchione, Nassau County deputy communications director.

Poppe also said that the Towns of Islip, Smithtown and Brookhaven are going along with the plan. Holbrook Country Club, Brentwood Country Club and Gull Haven are Islip’s courses. Smithtown Landing is Smithtown’s course and Mill Pond and Rolling Oaks are in Brookhaven.

“I think it’s a good sign as hospitalization numbers continue to decline,” Fricchione said. “Nassau County has had its 21st day of declining hospitalizations, we are now under a 1,000 COVID related hospitalizations (on rolling daily average) for the first time since the pandemic started . . . I think it’s a sign we can start loosening up restrictions.”

The Town of North Hempstead will open its championship course at Harbor Links in Port Washington on Monday, according to Gordon Tepper, the town’s director of communications. It will be walking only. The executive course will open May 16. Reservations must be made online by credit card only.