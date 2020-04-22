With front-line hospital workers in need of meals in their daily struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic, Long Island private clubs are providing help.

While their clubhouses are shut down, the clubs’ kitchens can be open to supply their members, but some have gone past that to put together meals for hospitals and first responders.

On April 5, the Nissequogue Golf Club provided 600 meals for the staff of Stony Brook University Hospital consisting of 1,600 meatballs, 200 pounds of rigatoni and 110 gallons of sauce. Last week the club provided additional meals for the Suffolk County Police dispatch department in Yaphank.

“It’s something we can do and want to do,” said Nissequogue general manager Barry Chandler, who says the club is exploring ways to help out other area hospitals.

The Very Reverend Dr. Michael Sniffen of the Cathedral of the Incarnation in Garden City has put together a small network of clubs he has called Operation Feed The Front that so far has provided more than 5,000 meals to hospitals. The Nassau Country Club in Glen Cove, The Creek Club in Locust Valley and the Seawanhaka Corinthian Yacht Club in Oyster Bay have been turning out meals, and the Garden City Golf Club has been providing provided financial support and volunteer drivers.

The hospitals being helped are St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, Glen Cove Hospital, Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, St. John’s Episcopal Hospital in Far Rockaway, St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital in Bayside, Queens, and Katz Women’s Hospital in Lake Success.

“The acute need for meals for front-line workers continues to exist even though we are hopefully coming down from the height of hospitalizations,” Rev. Sniffen said on Tuesday. “The clubs we are working with have all committed to continue for as long as the need exists.”

The Rockville Links Club in Rockville Centre has provided several hundred meals to Mt. Sinai South Nassau Hospital in Oceanside, Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre, and will be providing meals to NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola on Thursday.

“They are getting a ton of help from local businesses, so we have to find days they might be light on deliveries,” said Rockville GM Brad Matthees. “They said they are getting flooded, which is great to hear.”

Muttontown Country Club has been helping Glen Cove Hospital with meals on Fridays, has provided them to the Muttowntown Police Department and has been reaching out to churches and synagogues. The Wheatley Hills Golf Club in East Williston has provided meals to St. Francis Hospital.

The Glen Oaks Club in Old Westbury has donated over $40,000 for PPE to Northwell Health, $10,000 for Winthrop and St. Francis along with financial aid to the Sid Jacobson Community Needs Bank in Roslyn and The Safe Center for domestic violence in Bethpage. It has also sponsored staff meals for the Blumenfeld Pavilion at Long Island Jewish Medical Center.

The Glen Head Country Club has delivered food to Saint Francis and Glen Cove hospitals. “We have doctors here who are members of the club and said food is something everybody is looking for so we prepared about 175 hotel meals and 175 salads for St. Francis and for Glen Cove about 100 meals for the emergency room,” said Glen Head GM Luis Nunez.

“It’s a very, very small gesture that clubs like us or anyone can do for the people,” Nunez added. “I went to St. Francis and was blown away at what they are dealing with there. The least we can do is provide a meal.”