Long Island golf holes in one

By Jeff Williams jeff.williams@newsday.com
Vinny Malatino, Bretton Woods No. 2, 165 yards, 6-iron

Tom Cannon (Bethpage) Glen Eagle CC, Naples, Fla. No. 6 120 yards, 9-iron

Brian Smith, Muttontown Country Club No. 16, 132 yards, 5-iron

Thomas Menchini, Engineers Country Club No. 9, 180 yards, 3-wood

Brendan Donohue, Bethpage Green No. 6, 190 yards, 3-iron

Jeff Kneuer (Bellmore) Saratoga Lake GC No. 14, 147 yards, 8-iron

Joe Petre, Holbrook CC No. 11, 127 yards, 9-iron

Kevin Cocchi, Indian Hills CC, No. 3, 174 yards, 5-iron

Ira Klein (Medford) Marina Vallarta Golf Cub (Puerto Vallarta, Mexico) No. 6, 129 yards, 9-iron

TO OUR READERS

If you would like to share your experiences and achievements, email jeff.williams@newsday.com. Aces can be sent to Jeff and to sportsdesk@newsday.com

