Long Island golf holes in one

Vinny Malatino, Bretton Woods No. 2, 165 yards, 6-iron
Tom Cannon (Bethpage) Glen Eagle CC, Naples, Fla. No. 6 120 yards, 9-iron
Brian Smith, Muttontown Country Club No. 16, 132 yards, 5-iron
Thomas Menchini, Engineers Country Club No. 9, 180 yards, 3-wood
Brendan Donohue, Bethpage Green No. 6, 190 yards, 3-iron
Jeff Kneuer (Bellmore) Saratoga Lake GC No. 14, 147 yards, 8-iron
Joe Petre, Holbrook CC No. 11, 127 yards, 9-iron
Kevin Cocchi, Indian Hills CC, No. 3, 174 yards, 5-iron
Ira Klein (Medford) Marina Vallarta Golf Cub (Puerto Vallarta, Mexico) No. 6, 129 yards, 9-iron
TO OUR READERS
If you would like to share your experiences and achievements, email jeff.williams@newsday.com. Aces can be sent to Jeff and to sportsdesk@newsday.com
