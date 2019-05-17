TODAY'S PAPER
PGA Championship: LI club pros Jason Caron, Danny Balin miss cut

Mill River's Caron follows up a solid 70 with a 79 Friday and Fresh Meadow CC's Balin polishes off two rounds at 15 over. Both will play in a U.S. Open sectional qualifier.

Jason Caron, head pro at Mill River Club, hits from the rough on the 10th hole Friday.   Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

By Mark Herrmann mark.herrmann@newsday.com @markpherrmann
Everything that had gone well for Jason Caron on Thursday went wrong on Friday. After a round of par 70 put him in the running to make the cut, a 79 knocked him out of it.

“Nothing went well today. Nothing,” said the head pro at Mill River Club in Oyster Bay. “I’ve had such a good run for so long now, this is my first really bad round in a long time. It is what it is. It’s a major, the golf course is a big course, you’re hitting hybrids every hole. I just couldn’t get anything going.”

Caron had finished fourth in the national club pro tournament, won the Met Section head pro event and had the low score in a U.S. Open qualifier. But on Friday, he made no birdies.

Despite that, the former PGA Tour pro said: “It was great. I was so thankful and honored to play in this thing, to get out there and compete against these guys. It was fun.”

Danny Balin, the head pro at Fresh Meadow Country Club in Lake Success, shot 77 Friday after a 78 Thursday and missed the cut at 15 over.

Both Long Island golfers will be in a sectional qualifier for the U.S. Open on June 3, shooting for a chance to play in a second consecutive major.

