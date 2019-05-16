TODAY'S PAPER
SportsGolf

John Daly in the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black

Print

1991 PGA Championship winner John Daly takes to Bethpage Black this week in the 101st edition of the major tournament.

John Daly tries to direct his putt on
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

John Daly tries to direct his putt on the 16th green at the first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

John Daly approaches the green on hole 16
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

John Daly approaches the green on hole 16 at the first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Thursday, May 16, 2019.

John Daly drives the 16th fairway at the
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

John Daly drives the 16th fairway at the first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Thursday.

John Daly arrives at the course at the
Photo Credit: Peter Frutkoff

John Daly arrives at the course at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

John Daly smokes a cigarette while waiting to
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

John Daly smokes a cigarette while waiting to tee off on the 3rd hole during the third day of practice rounds in the PGA Championship tournament at Bethpage Black golf course on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

John Daly drives a cart to the green
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

John Daly drives a cart to the green on the 3rd hole during the third day of practice rounds in the PGA Championship tournament at Bethpage Black golf course on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

John Daly drives a cart from the 3rd
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

John Daly drives a cart from the 3rd tee during the third day of practice rounds in the PGA Championship tournament at Bethpage Black golf course on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

John Daly drives a cart from the 3rd
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

John Daly drives a cart from the 3rd tee during the third day of practice rounds in the PGA Championship tournament at Bethpage Black golf course on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

John Daly tees off at the 3rd hole
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

John Daly tees off at the 3rd hole during the third day of practice rounds in the PGA Championship tournament at Bethpage Black golf course on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

John Daly drives a cart under the rope
Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

John Daly drives a cart under the rope by spectators on his way to the green on the 3rd hole during the third day of practice rounds in the PGA Championship tournament at Bethpage Black golf course on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

John Daly makes use of a cart between
Photo Credit: James Escher

John Daly makes use of a cart between Holes 4 and 5 during the third practice round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, NY on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

Mandatory Credit: Photo by TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10237709ap) John
Photo Credit: TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutter/TANNEN MAURY/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

John Daly hits his tee shot on the eighth hole during the final practice round for the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on May 15, 2019.

