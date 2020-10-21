TODAY'S PAPER
Golf

Kacie Mulligan plays 11 1/2 hours of speed golf for worthy causes

Lawrence Yacht and Country Club assistant pro Kacie

Lawrence Yacht and Country Club assistant pro Kacie Mulligan putts on what was her 156th hole played on Monday. Credit: Mallory Rosch

By Jeff Williams jeff.williams@newsday.com
Print

Kacie Mulligan, assistant pro at the Lawrence Yacht & Country Club, launched her first drive on Monday at 6:57 in the morning. She holed her final putt in near darkness at 6:28 in the evening.

In 11 1/2 hours she played a total of 156 holes, racing around in a golf cart, running to the ball, playing the ultimate in speed golf. All for worthy causes.

Playing for pledges from the membership, Mulligan raised nearly $40,000 for the American Cancer Society and Folds of Honor with some money still coming in.

"That’s the coolest part," the 31-year-old from Cedarhurst said.

Mulligan, who says she has an immediate family member who is fighting cancer, had discussed with her friend Brittany Ferrante, assistant pro at the Village Club of Sands Point, the possibility of doing a marathon for charity. Ferrante played 200 holes in a day back in September, raising around $42,000.

Mulligan, playing later in the year and thus in less daylight, took 598 strokes for the 156 holes, with a low 18 of 74 and a high of 84. "I wore a glove on my left hand (as a righthanded swinger) and had two rolls of medical tape with me for right hand. I only went through half of a roll for the raw spots," she said with a laugh.

Mulligan, who has been at the club for five years and who is a teacher, shop manager and tournament director, survived the marathon without much discomfort.

"It’s very surreal," Mulligan said. "You keep moving the whole time and you don’t feel any pain, then you stop moving and you are like ‘Oh, god!’"

Caron wins LI Open

Jason Caron, head pro of the Mill River Club, shot a 2-under-par 68 at the Sands Point Golf Club on Wednesday to win the 96th Long Island Open.

His three-round total was 205 and gave him three-shot margin over Matt Dobyns of the Meadow Brook Club, Danny Balin of the Fresh Meadow Country Club and Lucas Cromeenes of the Maidstone Club. Darin Goldstein of the Deepdale Golf Club was low amateur at 212.

"It’s been quite a year," Caron said. "I’ve played nicely and had some good success."

Caron won the combined Met PGA/Metropolitan Pro Championships and finished second in the New York State Open on Bethpage Black. He also played in the PGA Championship in San Francisco.

ACES

Vincent Annunziata, Northport VA No. 3, 116 yards, 6-iron

Ken Becker, Eisenhower Blue No. 17, 145 yards, 7-iron

Dawn Goldstein, Muttontown CC No. 4, 143 yards, driver

Andre Marcell, Lido GC No. 5, 120 yards, 9-iron

Dylan O’Brien, Timber Point Blue No. 2, 134 yards, 8-iron

John Salonia, Bethpage Blue No. 11, 188 yards, 3-wood

Aces and other golf news can be sent to jeff.williams@newsday.com. Aces can also be sent to sportsdesk@newsday.com.

