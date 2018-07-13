During the British Open this week at Carnoustie, the focus will be on all the pars and birdies — and, at the urging of wildlife expert Delphine Tseng of Farmingdale, the rabbits, deer, frogs, bats and stoats.

She explained that the latter creatures are like weasels, adding, “They are cute little animals that look like ferrets. They are so cute but they are vicious hunters.” Her point is that nature goes hand in hand with golf, even during the sport’s oldest major.

Tseng made that case last week during a presentation about Carnoustie for Golf Channel International. Appearing in the company’s Orlando studio, the Taiwan native did an interview in Chinese, telling how the venerable Scottish course earned certification from the Golf Environmental Organization.

“They go out of their way to create habitats for these animals,” she said. “They do such great things and they know those things are beneficial to the environment.”

Environment and golf are twin passions for Tseng. She is so convinced that the two are completely compatible that she launched an environmental golf company, Landseer Communications and Consulting. She works with the PGA Tour, attending numerous tournaments to distribute coloring books that show animals who live on or near courses.

“Everything is designed for kids to have a better understanding of golf and a better understanding of nature,” she said, “and how golf is doing more harm than bad for the environment.”

Tseng majored in sustainability studies and minored in civil engineering at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute, where she also played on the golf team. She enjoyed telling Chinese viewers about how the wildlife at Carnoustie is like that which they can see at home.

She hopes to appear on U.S.-based Golf Channel. She encourages superintendents, such as her husband Andrew Wilson, who is in charge of the courses at Bethpage, to tell people how much they are doing to protect nature. She points out, for instance, that grass roots act as natural filters so that “the water coming out of a golf course is, 90 percent of the time, cleaner than the water going in.”