Bryson DeChambeau expresses his joy over his round of 58 and his move to LIV

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — On a sun-drenched Wednesday afternoon at the practice range, as LIV golfers tuned up nearby, No. 45 chatted with Mr. 58.

Donald Trump, one of the rebel tour’s biggest fans, was hitting balls in what was essentially his own backyard at Trump National, when Bryson DeChambeau — fresh off his record-tying round of 58 at The Greenbrier event last Sunday — walked over to say hello to the former president.

Both have been getting plenty of exposure lately. But Wednesday was DeChambeau’s turn on the stage, and he showed up at Bedminster as LIV’s flag-bearer, riding the wave of the historic low score that matched Jim Furyk’s record in a PGA Tour event from seven years earlier (incredibly, DeChambeau shot a 61 the previous day).

Initially considered by many a pariah of professional golf, and its members outlaws, LIV continues to battle what DeChambeau described as “headwinds” here in the tour’s 15th month of existence. But as this band of defectors pushes to legitimize the league’s profile — helped enormously by the PGA’s recent agreement to shockingly join forces — DeChambeau’s Sunday stunner was another big W, whether LIV critics choose to ignore the feat or not.

“Well, I can certainly tell you that considering that was a [former] PGA Tour course and shooting 59 has been had on it before, we’re clearly not exhibition golfers,” DeChambeau said Wednesday.

DeChambeau’s use of "exhibition" probably was not by accident. LIV’s radical makeover of the sport, from the abbreviated 54-hole tournaments (with team scoring) to shotgun starts to even wearing shorts, has prompted accusations of being a less-than-serious competition. Piled on top is the barrels of cash supplied by the tour’s Saudi investors — money considered tainted by the nation’s track record of human rights violations.

But the PGA surrendered that moral high ground with its secretive, back-channel handshake with LIV in early June, a seismic event that blindsided the establishment tour’s loyal players and had the upstart league celebrating. With LIV recruiting some of the PGA’s biggest stars with mind-boggling signing bonuses, such as a reported $200 million for Phil Mickelson and $125 million for Dustin Johnson, the threat to the old guard became real in a hurry.

Combine that with unprecedented payouts for both individual and team wins, and the PGA — which already has boosted its own prize money in response seemed to have little choice but to seek the framework agreement currently being negotiated.

Now LIV is feeling that momentum, at the PGA’s expense, and players arriving Wednesday at Trump Bedminster viewed this music-blaring, shorts-wearing tour as golf’s future — not the other way around — if some form of a merger ultimately materializes.

“Maybe it happens, maybe it doesn’t,” DeChambeau said. “I know a lot of players don’t want it to happen. I know some players that know it needs to happen. From my perspective, I’m incredibly content having a team to rely on and play for and be a part of. I’m really enjoying that process. This is Plan A, and I’m not thinking about any other plans as of right now.

“Would it be fun to go play a couple events over there? Sure. There’s a lot of places and people I respect over there that I’d love to give my blood, sweat and tears for. They just haven’t made that possible yet.”

DeChambeau was referring to the idea that LIV golfers could be allowed back into PGA events, but perhaps with a penalty for bolting in the first place. Mickelson has scoffed at that notion, saying on Twitter, “not a single player on LIV wants to play the PGA Tour.” Some didn’t hesitate Wednesday to support Mickelson’s stance.

“I don't think Phil is too far off the point with his comments,” said Anirban Lahiri, whose highest ranking was 33rd before jumping to LIV. “Obviously it's individual to individual . . . Everybody had different motivations for coming over. I can speak for myself. I probably would not go back, and even if I did, I'd probably just want to play two or three events, and if I was to flip the coin and be on the other side of the ropes, I can't see how that flies with the [PGA] membership on the other side, either.”

“I think everybody just needs to pump their brakes. Whatever happens, happens. We are here playing LIV, enjoying it entirely, loving the team aspect, obviously making history, breaking new ground and creating a brand new golf product which is gaining momentum.”

Lahiri mentioned how his fellow LIV members have been labeled as “outcasts . . . the black sheep . . . the disruptors” and an element of that certainly remains. DeChambeau was among those who expressed concern Wednesday about next month’s Ryder Cup event, as LIV has become a political football as far as eligibility. There’s some question whether or not LIV golfers will get fair consideration, even with the cold war between the two sides apparently thawing to some degree since they’ve inched closer to a potential partnership.

“I would love to represent my country,” DeChambeau said. “I feel like I'm in a good place to be able to do that. I feel like I'm a top 10 player for sure right now with the game that I'm playing, and if I do get picked, fantastic. If I don't, I'll still be watching on TV and rooting for Team USA because I respect and appreciate those players that are on the team representing our country more than a PGA Tour or LIV thing.”