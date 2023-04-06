SportsGolf

Live Updates| Scheffler set to defend Masters championship

A forecaddie stands on the first hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. Credit: AP/Jae C. Hong

By The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The Latest from the first round of the Masters (all times local):

7:45 a.m.

The 87th Masters tees off this morning amid the blooming azaleas and towering pines of Augusta National Golf Club.

From the renegade LIV tour to Scottie Scheffler's bid for a second straight green jacket to an elongated 13th hole, golf’s first major of the year provides its usual abundance of compelling storylines.

And don't forget about five-time champion Tiger Woods or Rory McIlroy, who is looking to complete a career grand slam.

