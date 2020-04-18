Private clubs given OK to open courses, but with severe restrictions

Members at private clubs on Long Island (and throughout New York State) will be allowed to play golf again after the New York Clubs Association obtained a clarification on Friday from the state on access to courses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All golf was shut down on April 9 after the New York State Development Corporation issued guidance on Executive Order 202.6, Item 13, that deemed golf “non-essential.” Many private clubs on Long Island opened Saturday.

While golf is still considered non-essential, private clubs now can allow members to play under expanded guidance in Item 13:

“However, golf courses are not essential and cannot have employees working on-premise; notwithstanding this restriction, essential services, such as groundskeeping to avoid hazardous conditions and security, provided by employees, contractors, or vendors are permitted and private operators may permit individuals access to the property so long as there are no gatherings of any kind and appropriate social distancing of six feet between individuals is strictly abided."

According to the memo issued by email on Friday by New York State Clubs Association president Charles Dorn, golf at private clubs can be played under the following mandates decided in talks with the state:

• There can be no employees working at the recreational component of the golf operation with the exception of security personnel.

• Security personnel can be delineated by each club (example: A pro and the head starter) and will be present to enforce social-distancing rules.

• No access is permitted to club facilities including but not limited to the clubhouse, pro shop, bag room and locker room.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

• No caddies.

• No golf carts (except personal pull carts), you must either carry your own bag or use a pull cart.

• All golfers must maintain proper social distancing at all times, this is mandatory, no exceptions.

“If there is decent weather on Sunday, I’m sure the members will be at club,” said Nissequogue Golf Club general manager Barry Chandler on Saturday. “There will be no operation. They will just come and park and walk. We’re going to tell them they can play anytime after nine o’clock in the morning.

“We did this before the governor changed his mind about walking. When the state courses were open, with golf carts, we were only allowing walking.”

“I spoke to all the area clubs and everyone is opening up,” said Brad Matthees, GM of Rockville Links in Rockville Centre. “We don’t need the personnel like a public course does in order to operate. Just have one security person at the first tee monitoring from inside and that’s it. No range, no practice facility. All the stuff we were doing before.”

“We’re open for play with twosomes walking only,” said Meg O’Connor, GM of the Nassau Country Club in Glen Cove.

On Long Island there are a number of privately owned, publicly accessible courses that charge daily greens fees and also have season-long “membership” passes paid for in advance. Dorn said that according to the association’s attorneys, those courses could be open to the players with season passes.

“Apparently, the state defines public and private based on those financial transactions,” Dorn said. “Regardless of who owns the club, if there is a membership involved and there is no on-site transaction, cash exchange, then they can be open. If there is an on-site cash transaction, they cannot be open.”

So, if someone has bought a season pass? “They’re fine,” Dorn said. It remains to be seen if any of those courses will open.

Publicly owned courses such as Bethpage Park and Eisenhower Park and all county and town owned facilities remain closed. Recreational marinas, yacht clubs and tennis clubs also remain shut down.

