SportsGolf

Muttuntown Country Club pros play 201 holes in one day for charity

By Jeff Williams jeff.williams@newsday.com
It was a brutally hot day with temperatures in the 90s, but that didn’t stop two professionals at the Muttontown Country Club from playing 201 holes for charity on Tuesday.

Wayne Leal, director of golf for Concert Golf, which runs Muttontown, and head pro Sean Sanders teed off in the dark at 4:50 a.m. and finished in the dark at 11:57 p.m. Their efforts raised at least $30,000 for the American Cancer Society.

"We made some good money for them, the club loved it and overall was a good experience for everybody," Leal said. The two pros used flashlights and glowing golf balls for play in the dark. Members Mike Pau, Rob Senatore and Sean Carroll helped clear the way for them with groups out ahead, including a ladies member-member .

"We drank a lot of Gatorade and took a quick shower around 5 p.m., a 15-minute break," Leal said.

Leal said women members at the club asked him to get involved. It is one of several such marathons planned this year on Long Island to raise money, according to June Ingraham of the New York Society.

Leal and Sanders set out to better the mark of 200 holes in a day accomplished last year by Brittany Ferrante, a 23-year-old teaching pro at the Village Club of Sands Point, which also raised money for the cancer society.

ACES

Albatross

Ryan Moresco, Engineers CC, No. 7, 290 yards, driver

Aces

Bruce Fellner, Holbrook CC, No. 11, 128 yards, 8-iron

Ron Goldberg, Cold Spring CC, No. 3, 118 yards, sand wedge

Lauri Gindi, Cold Spring CC, No. 3, 123 yards, 7-iron

Brad Ispass, Cold Spring CC, No. 13, 191 yards, 6-iron

Rich Rosalind, Timber Point Blue, No. 2, 134 yards, 7-iron

Chris Scardino, Spring Lake Thunderbird, No. 3, 165 yards, 7-iron

Aces and other golf news can be sent to jeff.williams@newsday.com. Aces can also be sent to sportsdesk@newsday.com

