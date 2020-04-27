The bulk of Long Island’s publicly accessible golf courses were open for play on Monday, with the state courses at Bethpage, Sunken Meadow and Montauk Downs coming on board along with the Suffolk County courses at Bergen Point, West Sayville and Indian Island.

The Town of Islip is planing to open its three courses on Friday, according to the town’s media relations director Caroline Smith. The Brentwood Country Club and the Holbrook Country Club will have single rider carts available. The Gull Haven Golf Course will be a walking facility.

Sean McLaughlin, the Sayville High School golf coach, finds playing in the coronavirus environment different, but there are some good things about it.

“I think that now that it’s walking only there are more avid golfers, pretty experienced,” McGlaughlin said on Monday. “We walked around Rock Hill in three-and-a-half hours. It’s so peaceful now. It reminds me of golf in England, there’s no carts. Very enjoyable right now.”

As for the social distancing factor, it takes some thought.

“The social distancing thing hasn’t been an issue,” he said. “I made like four birdies on Saturday and you want to give your [partner] a high-five, but you have to stop yourself. If someone is hitting a tee shot and you wanted to whisper something to somebody else, you’ve got to remember you can’t. Those are the realities. But overall the golf experience has been great.”

Mike Pomerico, president of Nassau Players Club at Bethpage, played on Saturday at Eisenhower Park and found the process quite civil.

“The driving range, they took out every other mat, so people are spaced properly there,” Pomerico said. “Once the range was full, they closed the gate so when someone would come out, then someone else could go in so you didn’t have people waiting around inside the range.”

NASSAU COUNTY PUBLIC COURSES

OPEN

Bay Park

Bethpage State Park (5 courses)

Cantiague Park

Christopher Morley Park

Eisenhower Park (3 courses)

Lido Beach Golf Club

North Woodmere Park

Oyster Bay Golf Club

Peninsula Golf Club

Middle Bay Golf Club

CLOSED

Glen Cove Golf Club

Harbor Links Golf Club

Merrick Road Park Golf Course

SUFFOLK COUNTY PUBLIC COURSES

OPEN

Bergen Point Golf Course

Brentwood Country Club (opening Friday)

Cedars Golf Club

Cherry Creek Golf Club

Gull Haven Golf Course (opening Friday)

Holbrook Country Club (opening Friday)

Indian Island Country Club

Island’s End G&CC (opening Friday)

Middle Island Country Club

Mill Pond Country Club

Montauk Downs

Northport GC at VA Hospital

Pine Hills G&CC (opening Saturday)

Pine Ridge Golf Club

Poxebogue Golf Course

Rock Hill G&CC

Smithtown Landing Country Club

Spring Lake Golf Club

Stonebridge Country Club

Sunken Meadow State Park

Swan Lake Golf Club

Timber Point Golf Course (opening Wednesday)

West Sayville Golf Course

Willow Creek G&CC

Wind Watch G&C

CLOSED

Crab Meadow Golf Course

Dix Hills Golf Course

Heartland Golf Park

Sandy Pond Golf Course

Sumpwams Creek Golf Course