The golf courses at Long Island’s three state parks will reopen on Monday and Nassau County and some Suffolk County courses are open this weekend.

New York State made the announcement on Friday afternoon, saying that the same strictures regarding the coronavirus protocols will be in place as they were before the state shut down the courses on April 10.

In an email sent out by state parks, these protocols are in place:

• Tee times by reservation only. Walk-ups are prohibited.

• Credit card transactions. (You're encouraged to call the course on which you have a reservation either the day before or at least 90 minutes in advance of your tee time to pay over the phone. Access to the registration areas at each course will be limited.)

• If you are reserving for a twosome, threesome or foursome, please be prepared to remit payment for all other members of your group.

• Tee times will occur every 16 minutes. (Bethpage Black will be 18 minutes).

• Golf cart and pull-cart rentals will not be available. You must walk or bring your own pull cart or carry your bag during play.

• All ball washers and bunker rakes have been removed from the courses.

• Touching of pins is prohibited.

Before the shutdown, only the Green, Blue and Yellow courses were open at Bethpage. The Red Course is scheduled to open Wednesday and the Black Course on Friday. The other state courses are at Sunken Meadow State Park and Montauk Downs. Nassau County announced on its parks website Friday the opening of its three courses at Eisenhower Park, along with the driving range, and the nine-hole courses at Christopher Morley Park, Cantiague Park and North Woodmere.

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced the reopening of the county courses. Bergen Point will be open Saturday. West Sayville, Timber Point and Indian Island will open on Monday.

The protocols in both counties generally follow the state’s.