What to look for at the Masters

STORY LINES

Tiger Woods’ comeback

The fact there are so many other story lines, such as . . .

Phil Mickelson trying to tie Woods with a fourth green jacket

Rory McIlroy going for the career Grand Slam

Justin Thomas, a leader of the Woods-inspired generation, going for two majors in a row

KEEP AN EYE ON

Dustin Johnson, world No. 1

Bubba Watson, two-time winner this year and two-time winner at Augusta

Jordan Spieth, recovered from mononucleosis and recovering from an awful start to the season

Tommy Fleetwood, escaped the curse of the Par Three Contest winner when Tom Watson edged him

Shubhankar Sharma, won two tournaments this year and leads the European Tour’s Race to Dubai standings

REASONS WE SHOULD PICK JUSTIN ROSE, EVEN THOUGH MOST OF US AREN’T

He’s due, having led after a round at Augusta five times but never after the last round

Was a good sport after losing playoff to sentimental favorite Sergio Garcia last year

Most birdies and eagles at the Masters since 2012

Highest greens in regulation percentage at the Masters in past five years

McILROY KARMA

Playing his 10th Masters, as Sam Snead and Ben Hogan won when they first won

Is 28, same age as Arnold Palmer was for his first Masters win (he volunteered that statistic at his news conference without anyone having reminded him)

Mature enough to admit his collapse here in 2011 helped make him the golfer he is

Jack Nicklaus picked him, telling Golf Channel Wednesday, “He’s swinging the best I’ve ever seen him swing.”

ONLY AT AUGUSTA

G.T. Nicklaus, caddying for his granddad in the Par 3 Contest, took one swing and made a hole-in-one. Reduced Jack to tears and caused the six-time Masters winner to say it was his greatest golf memory. It overshadowed . . .

Tom Watson, 68, won the nine-hole contest at 6-under-par

Tony Finau was so excited over making an ace in the Par 3 Contest that he sprinted up the fairway — and turned his ankle (he finished the round)

Matt Parziale, 30-year-old firefighter from Brockton, Mass. and U.S. Mid-Amateur champ, played a practice round on the big course with Tiger Woods. “The fact that Matt puts his life on the line every day for others and then does this is amazing,” Woods said.

ANNIVERSARIES

50 years ago, Bob Goalby tied for first but won the green jacket without a playoff because Roberto De Vicenzo signed an incorrect scorecard (and said, “What a stupid I am.”)

25 years ago, Bernhard Langer became a multiple Masters winner. He’s in the field this year at 60.

20 years ago, Mark O’Meara won the Masters on his 15th try

10 years ago, Tiger Woods finished second to Trevor Immelman (has not placed as well here since)

MASTERS RESULTS OF THOSE WHO WENT ON TO WIN THE U.S. OPEN AT SHINNECOCK TWO MONTHS LATER

Raymond Floyd missed the cut in 1986

Corey Pavin tied for 17th in 1995

Retief Goosen tied for 13th in 2004

KEEP IN MIND

Nine PGA Tour events have gone to playoffs so far this season

Jason Day, at 71.56, has the third-best Masters career scoring average among those who have played at least 25 rounds (trailing only Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson)

Gary Woodland is a bomber and Augusta rewards length. A win here, in front of golf’s best-behaved spectators, would be a bookend for his victory at Phoenix, where the crowds are on the other end of the raucous spectrum.

Danny Willett, Masters champion in 2016, has battled injuries and missed four cuts, withdrew once and tied for 29th in five starts this season

Jon Rahm has integrity, once having forfeited a second-place finish in European Boys Championship when he discovered he had too many clubs in his bag. He also has serious game, and two tour wins at 23.