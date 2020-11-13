The second round of the Masters won’t end until early Saturday morning. But when play was suspended because of darkness at 5:30 p.m. Friday night, there was a four-way logjam at the top. Abraham Ancer, Cameron Smith, world No. 1 Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas all were tied at 9-under-par 135.

Thomas began his second round on the 10th hole and finished that nine with four straight birdies on the 15th through the 18th holes.

"I think there’s two extremely important assets to this tournament," Thomas said. "Iron play has been pretty consistent in terms of all the winners have been very high up there in greens hit or proximity. It’s definitely a second-shot golf course."

Thomas hit a 5-wood second shot onto the green to start his run of birdies on the 15th hole.

"It’s such a great club for me because I felt I could hit it how I want. It’s funny that I got this club for this tournament in 2016, and I’m still using it."

Then he birdied the par-3 16th and the par-4 17th and 18th holes.

"I think it’s taken me a little bit to get over maybe the fear of Augusta National," Thomas said. "You can make so many birdies out here if you have control of your golf ball. You’re driving it well. You have a fair amount of short irons into the greens. The greens are so good, if you get it in the right spots, you can make it from everywhere."

Johnson finished his first round early Friday with a 65 that tied Paul Casey for the lead. He followed up with a 70 in the second round to reach 9 under after playing 27 holes for the day.

"I’m pretty pleased with the way I played today," Johnson said. "Hit a lot of really great shots. I made a few [putts] there at 11, 12 and 13. After that, I hit a lot of good putts. A couple lip-outs, but definitely pleased with how I’m swinging the club and controlling the golf ball right now."

Beyond the leaders, a group of four players were tied for fifth place just one stoke back at 8 under, including Patrick Cantlay and Sungjae Im, who finished their rounds. Hideki Matsuyama has three holes left and was 4 under for the round, and Spaniard Jon Rahm was through 12 holes and at 5 under for the day.

The group at 7 under included former champion Danny Willett and fellow Englishmen Justin Rose and Tommy Fleetwood, all of whom completed their rounds. C.T. Pan was 5 under through 16 holes and Louis Oosthuizen was 3 under through 12 when play was halted.

First-round leader Paul Casey was 1 over in the second round and 6 under for the tournament through 11 holes when play stopped. Xander Schauffele also was at 6 under through 12 holes and 1 under for the day. Defending champion Tiger Woods, who shot a 4-under 68 in the opening round, was even par through 10 holes in his second round.

When play resumes Saturday morning, the field will be cut to the top 50 players and ties. The cut was projected to be even par.

Despite a so-so second round, Johnson was happy to be tied for the lead.

"Before I teed off, I would have taken it," Johnson said of his 9-under score. "I feel like I played a little bit better than my position right now, but I’m happy with the way I’m swinging it, how I’m controlling the golf ball and everything I’m doing. Rolling the putter good. Hopefully, I can see a few more go in over the weekend."

Darkhorse Ancer played 25 holes on Friday and got to the lead. He wasn’t even sure he would get to Augusta until he played well enough to merit an invitation.

"I actually have it framed in my house," Ancer said of his Masters invite. "It’s right there in my living room, and it’s something I’ve dreamt about since I was a little kid to play here. I’m really excited to be here my first time ever. It’s been amazing. I know maybe it’s not the same as in April, but it’s incredible here. I love the golf course, and I think this is probably one of my favorite places in the world."