Augusta National postpones next month's Masters

The Masters golf tournament was postponed Friday amid the nationwide coronavirus outbreak.

In a statement, Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley announced the postponement of the Masters, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur tournament, and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals, a junior skills competition.

Ridley’s statement said the group hoped to host the events “at some later date.”

“Unfortunately, the ever-increasing risks associated with the widespread Coronavirus COVID-19 have led us to a decision that undoubtedly will be disappointing to many, although I am confident is appropriate under these unique circumstances,” the statement read. “Considering the latest information and expert analysis, we have decided at this time to postpone the Masters Tournament, the Augusta National Women’s Amateur and the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.”

The first major tournament of each golf season, The Masters has been held at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia, since 1934. The tournament was canceled from 1943-45 because of World War II.

“Ultimately, the health and well-being of everyone associated with these events and the citizens of the Augusta community led us to this decision. We hope this postponement puts us in the best position to safely host the Masters Tournament and our amateur events at some later date.”

On Thursday night, the PGA Tour canceled the rest of this weekend's Players Championship and decided to shut down its other tournaments for the next three weeks.