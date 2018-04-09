Highs and lows from the 2018 Masters

For the 2018 Masters to live up to the buildup, it would have needed a playoff involving Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and amateur Doug Ghim. Even Fred Ridley, the new Augusta National chairman, had said this was the most anticipated Masters he could remember.

This tournament did not rise to that level, but it was fairly exciting and interesting, with the usual share of ups and downs. Here is a scorecard for the week:

EAGLE: Patrick Reed reached Sunday in first place with talent (two eagles on the back nine Saturday were quite something) and made it the rest of the way on guts. He is a member of the green jacket club forever.

BIRDIE: Jordan Spieth made Sunday riveting with one of the all-time charges, rallying from nine down to tie, only to fall short. He made a fabulous comeback from a mediocre start to the season and re-established himself as the new generation’s major star.

BOGEY: Rory McIlroy. Anyone can have a bad day. His fault was in having tried to out-Reed Reed on Saturday with such bold talk. When he said the pressure was all on Reed, it was a sign McIlroy was feeling the pressure. His biggest problem on the way to the career Grand Slam is knowing that Spieth plays Augusta better than he does.

PAR: Rickie Fowler. This really is par for the course for Fowler, a close call then exceeding graciousness in defeat. His many fans would love to see him accept congratulations rather than give them. Hey, Shinnecock Hills is one of his favorite courses.

MULLIGAN: Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson. How much should anyone really expect from a guy coming off spinal fusion surgery or a guy who is 47? They get a pass. Let them let it fly at Shinnecock.

ACE: Ridley struck gold right out of the box with the inspired decision to hold a women’s amateur championship at Augusta National. Great positive vibe, no downside at all.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

DOUBLE BOGEY: Anyone who complained that the Augusta National Women’s Amateur is not enough, that the club should hold a women’s pro tournament, too. Come on, the LPGA already has five majors (one of which used to be brazenly called the Evian Masters). Anything that is good for women’s golf, as the new amateur will be, is good for the LPGA.

BOGEY: Dustin Johnson, No. 1 player in the world. You’d never know he was even at Augusta for the all the impact he made.

BIRDIE: American golfers, 27 and younger. They currently hold all four of the men’s major titles.

DOUBLE-QUADRUPLE BOGEY: What do you officially call 8-over par on a hole, such as the 13 that marked and ruined Sergio Garcia’s first official round at Augusta as defending champion?

EAGLE: It was gruesome to watch the video of Tony Finau grotesquely turning his ankle as he celebrated a hole-in-one in the whimsical Par-3 Contest. But it was amazing to see him immediately pop it back into place, and unbelievable to watch him shoot 66 on Sunday.

BOGEY: A hand injury kept U.S. Open champion Brooks Koepka from playing

BIRDIE: Jim Hyler. A huge success in his debut as head of the Masters competition committee. Course was set up to be really hard on Thursday and Friday, then inviting for roar-inducing birdies Sunday. It went a lot smoother than his days as beleaguered head of the USGA competition committee, trying to run the U.S. Open amid rainstorms at Bethpage.

DOUBLE BOGEY: Analysts who keep saying that past major champions always have an advantage. They all but guaranteed a win for McIlroy. Don’t these guys read up on the tournaments? Nine of the past 10 majors have been won by golfers who never had won a major before.