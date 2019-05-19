TODAY'S PAPER
PGA Championship: Brooks Koepka holds on to win at Bethpage Black despite struggling in final round

Brooks Koepka teeing off at the first tee

Brooks Koepka teeing off at the first tee during the final day of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Sunday. Photo Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
Nobody escaped Bethpage Black unbloodied, not even the brute force known as Brooks Koepka, who saw his seven-stroke lead shrink to just one over close friend Dustin Johnson when he made four straight bogeys coming in on the back nine in the final round of the 101st PGA Championship on Sunday.

Johnson responded with bogeys at the 16th and 17th holes to expand the margin to three strokes, but Koepka was on fumes, too. He made a three-putt bogey at the 17th and had to get up-and-down for par after a bad drive at the 18th, but Koepka wobbled into the clubhouse as the last man standing at 8-under par 272 after a closing 75 to defend the title he won last August by two strokes.

It was the fourth major title for Koepka, and he became the first player in golf history to hold back-to-back wins in two majors at the same time because he won a second straight U.S. Open last June at Shinnecock Hills.

