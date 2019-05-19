The par-3 17th at Bethpage Black always figures to be a wild and wooly place during a big tournament, the green complex encased with spectator suites with adult beverages flowing fully in the afternoon.

And so it was that the Lucas brothers, Lucas Glover of the United States and Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark, came to this mosh pit of a hole on Sunday well out of contention for the tournament, but finishing up decent rounds.

In the swirling winds, Bjerregaard chose a 6-iron to the 206-yard hole, the green raised slightly from the tee and the surface blocked from view by the lip of the bunkers.

He pulled the right club and made the right swing, the ball hitting just short and hopping right into the cup for an ace, the only hole-in-one of the tournament.

The gallery erupted in an rolling roar. The Lucas brothers exchanged high fives.

“We couldn’t quite see go in, but the reaction was amazing,” Bjerregaard said. “The New York fans are really loud.”

Glover’s tee shot sailed long and ended up in the back bunker. Then his sand shot hit short of the pin and rolled straight in for a birdie two. Another explosion from the gallery and more high fives. The pair played the par 3 in a total of three strokes.

“The last bunker shot was a dead-right shank, just to be honest,” Glover said. “But it was very special, it was pretty wild.”