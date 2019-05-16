Photos from the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black from May 16-19.

Vinai Singal, 17, of East Meadow dons a festive costume as he waits for Tiger Woods to tee off on the 10th hole during the first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale on Thursday.

Justin Rose tees off on the 10th hole to start his first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale on Thursday.

Bubba Watson tees off on the 10th hole to start his first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale on Thursday.

Rickie Fowler tees off on the 10th hole to start his first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale on Thursday.

Tommy Fleetwood lines up his putt on the third green in the first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Thursday.

Brooks Koepka chips onto the fourth green in the first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Thursday.

Tiger Woods reacts after he eagled the fourth hole in the first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Thursday.

Brooks Koepka looks on from the fifth green in the first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Thursday.

Tiger Woods and Brooks Koepka walk off the 13th tee at the first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Thursday.

Jason Caron hits from the 12th fairway at the first round of the PGA Championship in Bethpage on Thursday.

Richy Werenski hits out of a bunker on the 11th hole at the first round of the PGA Championship in Bethpage on Thursday.

Tiger Woods tees off on the fourth hole in the first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Thursday.

Brooks Koepka indicates his tee shot on the fourth hole is off to the left in the first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Thursday.

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the fourth hole in the first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Thursday.

Tiger Woods walks from the third green to the fourth tee in the first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Thursday.

Francesco Molinari tees off on the fourth hole in the first round of the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Thursday.