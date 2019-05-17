With Tiger Woods teeing off early Thursday morning, before television coverage began, the PGA Championship drew record-high audiences to digital coverage of the tournament at Bethpage Black.

Turner Sports said the 1.3 million live hours of consumption on PGA.com, PGAChampionship.com and the PGA Championship app was up 22 percent compared with 2018.

Turner also said the PGA accounts it manages generated 1.7 million video views on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, up 48 percent from the first day of last year’s PGA Championship.