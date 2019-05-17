TODAY'S PAPER
69° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
69° Good Afternoon
SportsGolf

PGA Championship draws record streaming audience on Day 1

Tiger Woods plays a shot from the 15th

Tiger Woods plays a shot from the 15th tee during the first round of the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Thursday in Farmingdale. Photo Credit: Getty Images/Patrick Smith

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

With Tiger Woods teeing off early Thursday morning, before television coverage began, the PGA Championship drew record-high audiences to digital coverage of the tournament at Bethpage Black.

Turner Sports said the 1.3 million live hours of consumption on PGA.com, PGAChampionship.com and the PGA Championship app was up 22 percent compared with 2018.

Turner also said the PGA accounts it manages generated 1.7 million video views on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, up 48 percent from the first day of last year’s PGA Championship.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Ashley Massaro attends the "Big Event" at the Former WWE star Ashley Massaro, of LI, dies at 39
Rightfielder Michael Conforto collides with second baseman Robinson McNeil, Conforto injured in Mets' loss to Nats
Syracuse Mets' Tim Tebow speaks with reporters prior Tebow struggling in Triple-A; still a work in progress
The 1969 Mets' pitching staff indlued, from left, Seaver had plenty of talented pitching around him on 1969 Mets
5/16/19: Parra homers, drives in 3 runs in Highlights: Nationals 7, Mets 6
Aaron Hicks of the Yankees bats in first Hicks excited, nervous, overwhelmed in return
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search