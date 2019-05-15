Danny Balin, the head pro at Fresh Meadow Country Club in Lake Success and the only player in the field to have won twice on this course, will begin the 101st PGA Championship Thursday at 2 p.m.

The New York State Open champion in 2012 and 2013 will begin on the 10th hole of Bethpage Black with Si Woo Kim and Tom Lewis.

Jason Caron, the head pro at Mill River Club in Oyster Bay and the only player in the field whose wife played in the Women’s PGA, will start at 7:07 on No. 1.

Like Balin, Caron qualified by finishing among the top 20 at the national club pros championship. He will play with Ben An and Andrew Putnam. Liz Caron, a teaching pro at Mill River, competed in the 2015 KPMG Women’s PGA at Westchester Country Club.