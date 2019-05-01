Fans' Guide for PGA Championship at Bethpage Black

The PGA Championship will be played on the Bethpage Black Course on May 16-19, with practice rounds scheduled for May 13-15.

ARE TICKETS STILL AVAILABLE?

Saturday and Sunday grounds tickets sold out. Go to pga.com for latest ticketing information. All tickets must be visibly worn.

WHERE IS WILL CALL?

There is none.

IS THERE ANY COMPLIMENTARY ACCESS?

Juniors (17 and younger accompanied by ticketed adult) admitted for free. Each ticketed adult can bring four juniors. Complimentary access for Armed Forces personnel (active, reserve, career-retired with military ID) and one guest. Tickets available up at admissions office at main entrance on day of admission.

WHAT IS THE RE-ADMISSION POLICY?

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There is no daily re-admission to the grounds. If you leave the grounds, you must have an unscanned ticket to return. The only exception is for a weather warning.

WHAT ITEMS ARE BANNED?

Weapons (regardless of permit, including pocket knives), backpacks, drawstring bags, bags larger than 10x10x10-inches, computers, laptops, tablets, drones, hoverboards, laser pointers, whistles, noisemakers, selfie sticks, golf clubs, bicycles, oversized chairs with wide armrests (folding canvas chairs permitted with carry bags), buckets, ladders, milk crates, stools, banners, posters and other signage, coolers, food, alcohol, beverages (except for one unopened bottle of water per spectator).

ARE CAMERAS ALLOWED?

Only during practice rounds (Monday through Wednesday, including cellphone cameras).

WHAT IS THE MOBILE PHONE POLICY?

Devices must be in golf mode setting and on silent/vibrate. Chargers available at main entrance (daily rental $10; purchase $35).

IS THERE WI-FI ACCESS?

Yes, located at various spots throughout the grounds.

WHAT DO I DO IF THERE IS INCLEMENT WEATHER?

Warnings will be posted if inclement weather is approaching and spectators should seek shelter prior to play being suspended.

WHERE IS THE MERCHANDISE TENT?

At the main entrance.

WHAT ARE THE HOURS OF THE MAIN GATE?

Mon.–Wed.: 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Thurs.-Fri.: 6:15 a.m.- 8 p.m.; Sat.-Sun.: 7 a.m.-8 p.m.

WHEN DO THE COMPLIMENTARY SHUTTLES RUN?

Mon.–Wed.: 6 a.m.-8 p.m.; Thurs.-Fri.: 5:30 a.m.- 8:30 p.m.; Sat.-Sun.: 6:30 a.m.-8 p.m.

GETTING THERE

Via LIRR: Service to the Farmingdale station, with free shuttles to the main gate.

By car: There is no public parking or spectator drop-off around Bethpage State Park or the Farmingdale LIRR station. Free parking at Jones Beach with complimentary shuttles to the main entrance. No overnight parking allowed.

Car service: All spectator drop-offs must be completed at the UBER/Rideshare Lot at Newsday (235 Pinelawn Road, Melville) with free shuttle service to the main gate. Quaker Meeting House and Round Swamp Roads will be closed May 13-19 and neighborhoods surrounding the course area have strict access restrictions.

Walking/biking: Gate for walk-ins is across from the Puritan Lane/Quaker Meeting House Road intersection.

SOURCE: PGA