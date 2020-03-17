First the Masters, now the PGA Championship.

The PGA Championship is being postponed, a person involved in the discussions told The Associated Press. It was scheduled for May 14-17 at Harding Park in San Francisco. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the decision has not been announced.

It follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendation that events of 50 people or more not be held for eight weeks. That would last until the Sunday before the PGA Championship.

San Francisco now is among six counties in the Bay Area where residents are ordered to venture outside only when necessary for the next three weeks.

There was no indication when the PGA Championship would be played, or if it would remain in San Francisco.

Augusta National announced Friday that the Masters would be postponed. The club typically closes in mid-May for the summer.

Meanwhile, the USGA canceled the first two amateur championships on its 2020 schedule.

The U.S. Women's Amateur Four-Ball was scheduled for April 25-29 at Quail Creek in Naples, Florida. The U.S. Amateur Four-Ball was scheduled for May 23-27 at the Philadelphia Cricket Club. Neither will be played this year.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The USGA says it is following CDC guidance on avoiding gatherings of 50 or more people. Both tournaments require qualifying rounds before the championships are played.

The U.S. Women's Open is June 4-7 in Houston. The U.S. Open is June 18-21 at Winged Foot in New York. Both are still on the schedule. However, the USGA says it will redesign how to qualify for those events.

It has canceled the first stage of U.S. Open qualifying that was to be held at 109 sites starting April 27. And it has canceled the qualifying at 25 sites for the U.S. Women's Open.