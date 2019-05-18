TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Evening
SEARCH
59° Good Evening
SportsGolf

PGA Championship ticket prices have dropped like a rock

On Saturday evening, one could buy a general admission ticket on StubHub.com for $20.90, not including fees. The face value of such tickets is $110. 

Adam Scott tees off at the first tee

Adam Scott tees off at the first tee during the 2019 PGA Championship at Bethpage Black on Friday. Photo Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

By Neil Best neil.best@newsday.com @sportswatch
Print

Even before the PGA Championship started, asking prices on the resale ticket market were below those of most recent years. Then they drifted even lower as the event wore on, following by a crash on Saturday.

By 7:30 p.m., one could buy a general admission ticket on StubHub.com for $20.90, not including fees. The face value of such tickets is $110. Final round tickets sold out the day after Tiger Woods won the Masters on April 14.

The early slide in asking prices accelerated on Friday, when it became evident that Woods would miss the cut. Tickets were available for around $60 late that afternoon and were under $40 by late evening.

Brooks Koepka’s runaway lead presumably dampened resale market demand further, despite what has been an excellent weather week, and this being the first visit to Long Island by the PGA Championship since 1926.

Newsday columnist Neil Best

Neil Best first worked at Newsday in 1982, returned in 1985 after a detour to Alaska and has been here since, specializing in high schools, college basketball, the NFL and most recently sports media and business.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Then-Blue Jays starting pitcher Sean Nolin works against LI's Sean Nolin trying to regain form with Ducks
New York Mets' Juan Lagares reacts after he Mets get one-hit by Marlins for fourth straight loss
Gary Sanchez of the Yankees reacts after his Yankees lose to Rays in 11 innings
Horses leave the gate at the start of Why the Belmont Stakes still matters this year
The Rockets' James Harden, left, and the Warriors' Popper: Durant to Knicks talk of NBA Draft Combine
Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning, shown here Could Jets, Peyton Manning be a GM match?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search