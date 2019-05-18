Even before the PGA Championship started, asking prices on the resale ticket market were below those of most recent years. Then they drifted even lower as the event wore on, following by a crash on Saturday.

By 7:30 p.m., one could buy a general admission ticket on StubHub.com for $20.90, not including fees. The face value of such tickets is $110. Final round tickets sold out the day after Tiger Woods won the Masters on April 14.

The early slide in asking prices accelerated on Friday, when it became evident that Woods would miss the cut. Tickets were available for around $60 late that afternoon and were under $40 by late evening.

Brooks Koepka’s runaway lead presumably dampened resale market demand further, despite what has been an excellent weather week, and this being the first visit to Long Island by the PGA Championship since 1926.